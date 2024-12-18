BYU Gets an Early Commitment from Edge Rusher PJ Takitaki
On Tuesday evening, Lehi standout Penisimani (PJ) Takitaki committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. PJ is a defensive end in the class of 2026 and the nephew of former BYU standout Sione Takitaki. Sione Takitaki is in his sixth year in the NFL with the New England Patriots.
PJ decided to lock down his recruitment early and commit to the Cougars over a competing offer from Cal. Even though he has verbally pledged to the Cougars, it wouldn't be surprising to see him pickup more offers during the Spring evaluation period. Takitaki is currently rated a high three-star recruit by 247Sports. With a good offseason before the 2025 season, he could approach four-star status.
PJ Takitaki was a standout for Lehi High School this past season. In one playoff game earlier this year, Takitaki tallied six (not a typo) sacks in one game, including three sacks on three consecutive plays. The Lehi wide receivers coach, a former Utah player, described it as "possibly the most dominating defensive performance that [he had] ever seen." Listed at 6'3 and 210 pounds, Takitaki projects as an edge rusher at the next level.
BYU's 2026 class is off to a good start, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Last week, legacy recruit and three-star cornerback Justice Brathwaite locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU.
The 2026 recruiting class has the potential to be one of the best in BYU history. There are a lot of coveted recruits in BYU's natural recruiting pool.