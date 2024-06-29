BYU Makes the Cut for Texas Athlete Jacobe Hayes
Texas athlete Jacobe Hayes trimmed the list of his top schools to six and BYU made the cut alongside TCU, Wyoming, San Diego State, North Texas, and Stephen F. Austin. Hayes plans to make his college decision either at the end of July or near the start of August. During the recruiting process, Hayes also picked up competing offers from Arkansas State, UTEP, UNLV, and Miami (OH).
Hayes was offered by BYU's defensive staff back in December. He's been a standout wide receiver during the course of his high school career in Mansfield, Texas. As a wide receiver, he is explosive with the ball in his hands and he is always a threat to take it the distance. He is only 5'10, but he is fast and fearless going over the middle and able to absorb contact. As a punt returner, he can shake arm tackles and make people miss in space.
BYU was the first school to offer Hayes a scholarship back in December. His recruitment remained relatively low-key throughout the Winter. Over the past month, his recruitment has started to accelerate. He picked up an offer from UTEP at the beginning of the month. Then UNLV and Wyoming followed suit. He picked up his first competing Power Four offer 10 days ago when TCU offered him a scholarship.
Hayes is the kind of prospect that could end up playing a variety of positions at the next level. In the opinion of this author, he is best suited as a slot receiver.