BYU Named One of Two Finalist for Four-Star Elyjah Staples

The BYU football program is one of two finalists for four-star athlete Elyjah Staples. On Tuesday, Staples trimmed his list of finalists to two: BYU and Cal. BYU has been pushing hard for Staples, a California native, over the last few months. BYU's recruiting efforts have made the Cougars as one of two frontrunners in Staples' recruitment.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Marquez four-star ATH Elyjah Staples has cut his list of schools down to two



"After talking with family, we decided to narrow it down to the two schools that I could really see myself at."



Intel: https://t.co/DT06B13JMu pic.twitter.com/FY4fTTKbvl — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 26, 2026

Staples had previously released a final four that also included Arizona State and Stanford. As he begins official visits, he will narrow his focus to just two schools. Before announcing his finalists, Staples held other competing offers from Minnesota, Kansas, Wake Forest, TCU, Boise State and San Diego State.

Staples recently had a chance to interact with BYU fans in person. Staples attended the BYU fan fest in Huntington Beach, California. While there, he had a chance to chat with BYU outside linebackers coach Chad Kauha'aha'a. We expect Staples to end up at either outside linebacker or edge rusher at the next level. Therefore, Kauha'aha'a would be his position coach should he choose BYU.

‘27 4 ⭐️ ATH Elyjah Staples (Marquez) got a firsthand look at the power of the Brigham Young University fan base during the BYU Fan Fest in Huntington Beach.



As one of BYU’s top recruiting targets out of California, Staples was welcomed by thousands of Cougar fans throughout the… pic.twitter.com/jEAKjiaeSd — City Section News (@LACitySection) May 17, 2026

Staples had a chance to meet with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake in his office back in March. He was in attendance for BYU Spring Camp.

This upcoming weekend is a critical one for Staples' recruitment. He will take an official visit to Cal. Official visits are very persuasive and coaches often push for commitments during those official visits. If he finishes his official visit without recruiting to Cal, then BYU could have a chance to land his commitment when he takes a BYU official visit in June.

247Sports and Rivals have Staples is listed as an athlete. We project him to end up on the defensive side either at defensive end or outside linebacker. Staples' athleticism and acceleration off the line of scrimmage stand out on film. Listed at 6'3 and 205 pounds, Staples has the potential to contribute early in his college career.

Staples is a multi-sport athlete. While he will play football in college, he also plays basketball and volleyball for his high school.

Staples is one of the top targets on BYU's board for the 2027 recruiting class. New defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga has already built a strong defensive foundation to the 2027 class. Adding a four-star prospect like Staples would be another major recruiting win for BYU's new staff.

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