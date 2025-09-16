BYU Recruiting Update: 5 Future Cougs Combine For 10 Touchdowns Last Week

‘That’s when I knew that BYU was the place for me’@BYUfootball WR commit Kaue Akana talks about why he chose BYU, and how he felt his season debut went for Orem



h/t to the tag team with @ActuallyDSW



Story below ⬇️ https://t.co/buheXnCri9 pic.twitter.com/6ZKZPT4plR