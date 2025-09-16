BYU Recruiting Update: 5 Future Cougs Combine For 10 Touchdowns Last Week
It’s safe to say there has never been a more interesting time to follow BYU recruiting than right now. BYU currently holds a top 25 recruiting class according to 247 sports that includes BYU’s highest average recruit rating in the modern recruiting era. Here is how notable BYU recruits performed this past weekend.
Ryder Lyons
Lyons was held out last week with an injury, but he once again made headlines by accepting an invite to the Navy All-American game with fellow BYU commit Jax Tanner. Lyon’s back-up Brody Rudnicki, who is a BYU priority recruit in the 2027 class, threw for 5 touchdowns in a Folsom Victory.
Brock Harris
Harris was by far the player of the week among BYU commits, posting 5 catches for 5 touchdowns and 187 yards in a win over Dixie. The top 100 recruit now has 11 touchdowns on the season, which makes up 36.7% of his receptions. BYU has a redzone threat for the ages incoming.
Bott Muitalo
Muitalo’s Knights moved to 4-1 on the season following a 34-7 win over Farmington. Muitalo was instrumental in the Knights rushing for over 6 yards per carry and 2 touchdowns in the win.
Graham Livingston
Livingston continues to fill up the stat sheet after recording 208 yards and a touchdown on only 8 catches in a win for Ridgeline. The 3-star receiver has already racked up 744 yards and 10 touchdowns 5 games into the young season. Livingston has shown exceptional ability to take the top off a defense, averaging 18 yards per reception this season.
Lopeti Moala
Orem High got back in the win column thanks in part to Moala’s three tackles and three QB hurries. The senior standout has recorded nine sacks and five hurries through five games this season, good enough for 17th nationally.
Kaue Akana
The 4-star wide receiver committed to BYU back in June, but made his first appearance of this season for Orem two weeks ago. He wasted no time finding the endzone with a 15-yard touchdown catch while adding the game-sealing tackle to close out the win over Springville. He followed up that performance with another touchdown catch in Orem’s win over Spanish Fork.
Matthew Mason
Local BYU fans haven’t been able to watch much of the 3-star safety this year, but they should. The Arizona prospect added 9 solo tackles to his team-leading total of 36. Mason has also recorded a TFL, a punt block, a blocked kick, 2 PBUs and 45 yards as a kickoff returner.
Legend Glasker
Glasker has been on a tear the last 2 weeks with 4 touchdowns on 5 receptions in back-to-back wins. Glasker is rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and On3 and is one of the fastest receiver prospects BYU has ever had. The offers haven't stopped despite his commitment, with Glasker pulling in an offer from Kansas State earlier this week.
Ty Goettsche
It's hard to imagine a 4-star commit who has gotten less fanfare over the years than Goettsche, but the TE prospect has balled out so far this season. The 6'7 target has recorded three touchdowns in four games this season including one last weekend in a win over Skyridge.
Jax Tanner
247 national recruiting analyst wrote the following of Tanner following the 4-star tackles win over Orem:
“He was dominant on Friday night, showing every bit why he's a Navy All-American selection. Tanner is one of the most college ready linemen in the region, though his enrollment in Provo will be delayed for two years as he serves an LDS mission. He was excellent in paving lanes for the backfield to run for over 200 yards and went up against a strong Orem defensive line, neutralizing them.”
Tanner is among BYU’s most important recruits in this class as current starting tackles Andrew Gentry and Isaiah Jatta are anticipated to exit the after strong campaigns.