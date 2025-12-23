Local Safety Product Briggs Parker Commits to BYU Football

On Wednesday, Skyridge High School standout Briggs Parker committed to BYU on the same day he received an offer from Jay Hill. Parker is a safety prospect that also returned kicks for Skyridge during his high school career.

Parker is listed at 6'1 and 165 pounds and he ran a 10.92 100M last Spring. He finished his senior season with 49 tackles, 12 PBUs, 7 TFLs, and 3 interceptions including a pick-six. He also had a punt return touchdown on special teams. Parker was one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the state of Utah last year. He held a competing offer from SUU and he was also hearing fromd Utah.

🎥FULL SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS 🎥



Safety & PR/KR | Skyridge High School (UT-6A) | C/O 2026 | First Team All-Region | #1 | @skyridgefb



🔥Season Stats🔥

• 3 INT

• 1 Pick Six

• 12 PBU

• 49 Tackles

• 7 TFL

• 69-Yard Punt Return TD

• 286 Total Kickoff Return Yards

• 257… pic.twitter.com/5oWFVh3Vzg — Briggs Parker (@briggs_parker1) December 8, 2025

Parker didn't specify whether the offer was a full scholarship or preferred walk-on. This is typically the time of year where BYU starts to target preferred walk-ons. However, there are exceptions to that rule. The Cougars added a similar prospect last year on scholarship in Lone Peak star Landan Goff. Goff was offered a scholarship. If Briggs is announced on February's signing day, it will confirm that he is on scholarship. BYU is only able to announce scholarship players on signing day.

Most importantly, Parker will add depth to the future of the BYU safety room with the potential to become a contributor down the road. His track speed and length give him the upside to fight for a spot on the depth chart if he adds some weight. That will be the first step for Parker who is listed currently at 165 pounds.

BYU's 2026 Recruiting Class

BYU's 2026 recruiting class is one of the best in program history. By the numbers, it's the best in program history. The Cougars' 2026 class ranks 21st nationally and second in the Big 12 behind only Texas Tech.

The class is headlined by four-star prospects like Ryder Lyons, Brock Harris, Bott Mulitalo, Adam Bywater, Ty Goettsche, Lopeti Moala, Jaron Pula, and Kennan Pula. All of those players picked BYU over long lists of competing P4 offers. About half of them will serve missions prior to enrolling at BYU.

Then there are high three-star prospects that round out the class, including Jax Tanner, Terrance Saryon, Legend Glasker, Graham Livingston, Braxton Lindsey, Kaue Akana, Parker Ord, Nehemiah Kolone, and Justice Brathwaite among others. All of those prospects held competing P4 offers as well when they committed to BYU.

BYU could add more players to the 2026 class during the February signing period.

