BYU Signee Ulavai Fetuli Named Orange County All-Star Game MVP
Following his senior season, BYU signee Ulavai Fetuli competed in the Orange County All-Star Classic. Fetuli had a sack and a tackle for loss in the showcase, and was named MVP for the North team after the game.
Fetuli might be the most underrated commit in BYU's 2025 recruiting class. His recruitment flew a little bit under the radar after he committed to BYU following his official visit last Summer.
Fetuli picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, San Diego State, San Jose State, New Mexico State, and FCS schools like Idaho, Portland State, and Cal Poly. Fetuli is listed at 6'5 and 240 pounds.
Recruiting services like 247Sports had him listed as a tight end throughout the process. His position was changed to edge before his senior season and it's the defensive side where we expect him to play at BYU. He is already 240 pounds, so playing defensive end is possible, but sliding inside to defensive tackle is another possibility if he adds more weight. It appears that BYU expects him to put on more weight. It was defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha that extended Fetuli a scholarship offer back in May, and it was the defensive tackles that Fetuli hung out with on his official visit.
Fetuli already excels at eating up blocks and stuffing runs, so sliding inside could be a natural fit for his skillset. Fetuli is the kind of prospect that Jay Hill, Kalani Sitake, and Sione Po'uha developed a reputation for finding during their time at Utah. He has the requisite frame to put on more weight, and if he can maintain his athleticism while adding weight, he could be a great player at BYU.
In a room that is loaded with young talent along the defensive line, don't be surprised if Fetuli is a candidate to play 50-75 snaps as a true freshman in 2025.