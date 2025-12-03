BYU Signs a Trio of Intriguing Wide Receivers in the 2026 Class

BYU signed a trio of intriguing wide receiver prospects on the first day of the early signing period. The Cougars, who could still be in the market for more wide receivers, have put together an impressive class of wide receivers.

Legend Glasker

When Legend Glasker was in a Lehi offense with an effecitve passing attack, he was one of the most productive wide receivers in the state over the last two years.

Ever since Glasker committed to BYU, we have known that he is fast. He ran a 4.42 laser forty at the UA All-American camp earlier this year. He showed off his elusiveness in the return game for Lehi this last year. Glasker has great hands, high top-end speed, and he runs good routes. If he has added the ability to make people miss in the open field, he has the potential to be an early contributor in his BYU career and a go-to receiver down the road. He will just need to add some weight when he gets into the program.

BYU commit Legend Glasker is electric in the open field. He ran a 4.42 forty earlier this year and he has some wiggle!



That move he made right before the 30 was smooth.pic.twitter.com/IKg1vepkRc — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) October 10, 2025

Lehi's offense got off to a slow start this last year. Once it got going, Glasker's productivity increased. Against rival Skyridge, Glasker put up 206 total yards of offense.

Glasker's commitment to BYU didn't kept other teams from pursuing him. In June, the University of Utah extended an offer. Then Big 12 foe Kansas State got in the mix. Glasker originally picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State, San Jose State, and UNLV.

Glasker is quite familiar with the BYU football program. Not only does he have family ties to BYU, but he first got in touch with BYU during his sophomore season. He attended the BYU Summer camps and has been in touch with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake for years. His strong relationship with Coach Sitake was important as more and more important as teams tried to enter the picture and flip his commitment.

Glasker is the cousin of BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker.

Terrance Saryon

BYU flipped Terrance Saryon from in-state Washington over the Summer. Sarryon committed to the Huskies back in November of 2024 over competing offers from Oregon, Illinois, Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, and Nevada.

BYU entered the picture when Fesi Sitake offered Saryon a scholarship in the Spring. After an unofficial visit to BYU, Saryon flipped his commitment to BYU.

Saryon is a native of Vancouver, Washington. He is listed at 5'11 and 175 pounds. He is smaller than most wide receivers that BYU has recruited under Fesi Sitake, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands. He is also a skilled route runner - something that could get him on the field early at BYU. If he can add 15-20 more pounds, he has the potential to be an early contributor in Provo.

Graham Livingston

A few weeks ago, BYU signee Graham Livingston wrapped up his senior season by winning the Utah 4A state championship. In the championship game, Livingston tallied 162 receiving yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. He also surpassed 1,600 receiving yards on the season and became the second most decorated wide receiver in the history of Utah high school football.

Senior year flying by!! Excited for all the hard work and great competition ahead! Love playing with my brothers..fired up to finish this thing together!!



7 Games

55 Rec

899 Yds

12Tds

16.3 YPC@fsitake @RidgelineFB @jeremyliv11 @travisc4 @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/mfdTmGPP9q — Graham Livingston 3⭐️ (@graham_liv12) October 6, 2025

Livingston eclipsed 4,900 career receiving yards in the championship game and surpassed former Corner Canyon star Noah Kjar as the second most decorated wide receiver in the Utah high school football history. Livingston now ranks second all time in Utah high school football history with 4,983 receiving yards. He ranks second only to now LA Rams star Puka Nacua who became a star at BYU before leaving for the NFL.

5,226 Puka Nacua, Orem, 2015-2018 4,983 Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, 2022-2025 4,935 Noah Kjar, Corner Canyon, 2017-2020 4,534 Spencer Curtis, Jordan, 2013-2016 3,927 Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, 2019-2021 3,924 Luke Livingston, Timpanogos, 2021-2024 3,708 Chase Roberts, American Fork, 2016-2018 3,585 Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, 2021-2023 3,571 Simi Fehoko, Brighton, 2013-2015 3,511 Cooper Swasey, Payson, 2021-2023

Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state. In the offseason, he stars in track where he ran a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash last Spring. His recruiting profile was staying relatively under the radar when he committed to BYU. He held competing offers from Utah, Cal, and Utah State when he locked down his recruitment and committed to the Cougars. However, he recently received a ratings increase by 247Sports. He now ranks as a high three-star recruit.

Livingston is very similar to current BYU star wide receiver Parker Kingston. Like Livingston, Kingston was a star track sprinter before he committed to BYU. However, Livingston is more developed as a wide receiver than Kingston was at this point in his career. Kingston played some quarterback in high school which made for a more difficult transition to wide receiver when he made the position change at BYU. Livingston has lived and breathed the wide receiver position since the start of his high school career.

