BYU Wraps Up First Big Recruiting Weekend, With an Even Bigger One Ahead

This week marks the most important recruiting week of the year for the BYU football program. Last weekend, BYU wrapped up its first week of official visits. This weekend, BYU is scheduled to host most of its top targets on campus. The Cougars will host more than 10 official visitors on campus this weekend.

In this article, we'll recap the first weekend of official visits and preview the upcoming week of visits.

Jag Ioane - DE

Jag Ioane is one of the top edge rushers in the state of Utah in the 2027 recruiting class. Ioane wrapped up his BYU official visit over the weekend. He will also officially visits Utah and Michigan. Ioane preps down the road from BYU's campus at Orem High School.

Demichael Burks - DB

Demichael Burks arrived for his official visit as a Fresno State commit. He left the visit as a BYU commit. Burks is a 6'2 cornerback prospect that can run - he fits the mold of developmental cornerback prospects that have thrived at BYU.

Burks also plays wide receiver for his high school, but we expect him to end up on the defensive side of the ball at BYU.

Blake Wong - WR

Four-star wide receiver Blake Wong is BYU's top wide receiver target in the 2027 recruiting class. The California native wrapped up his BYU official visit last week, and he is taking his final official visit to Ohio State. He will make his college decision shortly after wrapping up his visits.

Four-star WR Blake Wong on his BYU official visit.



BYU, Oregon, UCLA, Ohio State, and Utah in his final five.



📷 Instagram @_bl5ke pic.twitter.com/DgkYQAzoXO — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 9, 2026

Visits on Deck

The upcoming weekend is BYU's most important recruiting weekend of the year. On the offensive side of the ball, BYU will host its top quarterback target: Folsom High School standout Brody Rudnicki. BYU has a chance to host Rudnicki for his final official visit after he took officials to fellow finalists Cal and Utah.

American Fork High School product Christian Hanshaw is also expected to attend after official visits to Utah, Michigan, and UCLA.

BYU is also expected to host its committed prospects this weekend, including Jeremiah Williams, Ezra Sanelivi, Moa Havili, Ryan Wooten Jr., and Tytan DeJong.

Offensive tackle prospects Kyle Nabrotzky and Moa Brown will be on campus after taking other official visits this month.

On the defensive side, four-star Bode Sparrow (who could also play wide receiver at the next level) is scheduled for his official visit. Sparrow is the top in-state prospect in this class. Two names that should be familiar to BYU fans, Jaxson Rex and Lakepa Satuala, will also be in attendance. Rex is the cousin of Isaac and Preston Rex. Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of Faletau Satuala.

Then there is Uhila Wolfgramm, a four-star defensive end and one of our favorite prospects in this class. Uhila is expected to be on campus.

There are other players with plans to attend that have not made their plans public. In total, more than a dozen players are expected to be on campus this weekend.

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