Two BYU Football Targets Schedule Decision Dates

Over the last two or three years, the month of June has turned into the most important recruiting month of the year. Last year, BYU put together the majority of its record-setting class after a massive weekend of official visits in late June. BYU's staff is hoping for a similar outcome in 2026. The Cougars are scheduled to host most of their top targets on campus in the coming weeks.

Two BYU targets, Jeovanni Henley and Blake Wong, are scheduled to announce their college decisions soon.

Jeovanni Henley - Defensive Back

Jeovanni Henley will announce his college decision first. Henley is scheduled to announce his college choice on Saturday, June 6th. Henley is choosing between five finalists: BYU, Texas, Penn State, Washington, and Cal.

The three-star athlete from California turned down competing offers from the likes of Utah, UCLA, Arizona, ASU, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Northwestern among others.

BYU was playing from behind in Henley's recruitment, as he had scheduled official visits to fellow finalists Washington and Cal. He was also on the campuses of Penn State and Cal over the last few months. However, BYU's defensive staff did take the time to visit Henley in his home at the end of April.

BYU is still at a disadvantage as Henley hasn't been able to experience BYU's campus. In the transfer portal era, however, there is value to creating relationships. You never know when a relationship formed on the high school recruiting trail could turn into a transfer commitment down the road. BYU has benefitted from similar relationships many times.

Blake Wong - Wide Receiver

As of this writing, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong is the top wide receiver on BYU's board. Wong has a BYU official visit on the schedule in June. Wong will announce his college decision on June 27th after he takes official visits.

BYU is one of five finalists along with Ohio State, Oregon, Utah, and UCLA.

BREAKING » Prolific pass-catcher Blake Wong from Norco (Calif.) will announce his commitment on June 27 from a final five of BYU, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and Utah, LIVE on the @CBSSportsCFB YouTube channel: https://t.co/9FmlqLCZnp pic.twitter.com/SbvovIqNYi — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) June 4, 2026

Wong is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which gives him an obvious connection to BYU. Wong was one of the most productive wide receivers in California last season. He tallied 1,469 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in just 10 games. Wong can do a little bit of everything, making hime one of the most coveted wide receivers out West. Wong has good balance, is dangerous after the catch, and can make contested catches. He has the talent to contribute early should he choose BYU.

Jr Season film through 10 games

84 receptions

1469 yards, #2 CA (Norco season record)

20 TDs #3 CA (Norco season record)



280 Yds, 5 TDs vs MVHS (Norco single game record)

14 receptions vs Centennial (Norco Single game record)



Full Jr season highlight film… pic.twitter.com/4ypXNwrfWD — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) November 10, 2025

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