Skip to main content

BYU's Duo of Running Back Commits is Attracting Power Five Attention

Power Five schools are trying to sway the pair of BYU running back commits

Over the Summer, BYU received commitments from two running backs: Texas native Landen Chambers and Washington native Leo Pulalasi. Both Pulalasi and Chambers are members of the 2023 recruiting class. Chambers committed to the Cougars July after taking an unofficial visit to BYU in June. Pulalasi committed to BYU in June before making a trip to Provo.

Landen Chambers Headshot

Since committing to BYU and running backs coach Harvey Unga, both Chambers and Pulalasi have received competing offers from Power Five programs. Chambers received an offer from Colorado in July. Pulalasi received offers from nearby Oregon State and Washington State on Thursday evening.

Pulalasi has been on the radar of various Pac-12 schools for months, but it was Oregon State that finally pulled the trigger with an offer after Pulalasi's strong start to his senior season. Former BYU running backs coach AJ Steward is currently at Oregon State and extended the offer. Washington State was quick to follow suit with a scholarship offer of its own. Coincidentally, Washington State's running backs coach is Mark Atuaia, another former BYU running backs coach.

BYU must continue to recruit Pulalasi hard and lean on the relationship he has formed with Harvey Unga to keep him in the fold. These PAC-12 offers are notable ones: Oregon State is just a three hour drive from Pulalasi's hometown. Pullman is about five hours away.

Landen Chambers might not be done reeling in offers either. As of this writing, the Colorado offer to Chambers is less threatening than the PAC-12 offers to Pulalasi. BYU's Big 12 affiliation takes away the P5 trump card that lower level PAC-12 schools have used in the past. Additionally, unlike BYU, Colorado won't consistently play in Texas, something that was a major selling point during Chambers' initial recruitment. Most importantly,  Chambers has formed a very solid relationship with Harvey Unga. There's no such thing as a sure thing on the recruiting trail, but Unga has put BYU in as good of a position as it can be at this point.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lastly, Colorado is also a mess right now and there are no signs of improvement - the Buffaloes have been blown out three times during their 0-3 start. Colorado athletic director Rick George put out a statement expressing his frustrations with the program after last week's 49-7 loss to Minnesota. He clarified in the statement, however, his support of the head coach. It would not be surprising to see Colorado win two or fewer games this season.

Holding on to these two commitments is critical to the future success of BYU's running backs. After this season, BYU will lose leading rushers Chris Brooks and Lopini Katoa to graduation. Both Chambers and Pulalasi would have an opportunity and ability to contribute early on in their careers in Provo.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Jimmer Fredette Undercover
Basketball

Former BYU Star Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover to Participate in Walk-on Tryouts

A BYU legend made an appearance at BYU basketball's walk-on tryouts

By Casey Lundquist
Trevin Knell Uniform Reveal
Basketball

BYU Basketball Unveils New Uniforms

The BYU men's basketball will wear new uniforms this season

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19067374_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
All Navy
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Home Game Against Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19063777_168390393_lowres
Football

SP+ Predicts No. 19 BYU vs Wyoming

The Cougars look to rebound against former conference foe Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19064944_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Loss at Oregon

These individual performances were the bright spots from BYU's lopsided loss in Autzen Stadium

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19066602_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Slides Seven Spots in the AP Poll Following Loss to Oregon

The Cougars are still in the top 20 after suffering a lopsided loss at Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18982545_168390393_lowres
Football

Pete Thamel Updates Injury Statuses of Star BYU Wide Receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua

Gunner Romney will miss his third consecutive game due to injury

By Casey Lundquist