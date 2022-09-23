BYU's Duo of Running Back Commits is Attracting Power Five Attention

Over the Summer, BYU received commitments from two running backs: Texas native Landen Chambers and Washington native Leo Pulalasi. Both Pulalasi and Chambers are members of the 2023 recruiting class. Chambers committed to the Cougars July after taking an unofficial visit to BYU in June. Pulalasi committed to BYU in June before making a trip to Provo.

Since committing to BYU and running backs coach Harvey Unga, both Chambers and Pulalasi have received competing offers from Power Five programs. Chambers received an offer from Colorado in July. Pulalasi received offers from nearby Oregon State and Washington State on Thursday evening.

Pulalasi has been on the radar of various Pac-12 schools for months, but it was Oregon State that finally pulled the trigger with an offer after Pulalasi's strong start to his senior season. Former BYU running backs coach AJ Steward is currently at Oregon State and extended the offer. Washington State was quick to follow suit with a scholarship offer of its own. Coincidentally, Washington State's running backs coach is Mark Atuaia, another former BYU running backs coach.

BYU must continue to recruit Pulalasi hard and lean on the relationship he has formed with Harvey Unga to keep him in the fold. These PAC-12 offers are notable ones: Oregon State is just a three hour drive from Pulalasi's hometown. Pullman is about five hours away.

Landen Chambers might not be done reeling in offers either. As of this writing, the Colorado offer to Chambers is less threatening than the PAC-12 offers to Pulalasi. BYU's Big 12 affiliation takes away the P5 trump card that lower level PAC-12 schools have used in the past. Additionally, unlike BYU, Colorado won't consistently play in Texas, something that was a major selling point during Chambers' initial recruitment. Most importantly, Chambers has formed a very solid relationship with Harvey Unga. There's no such thing as a sure thing on the recruiting trail, but Unga has put BYU in as good of a position as it can be at this point.

Lastly, Colorado is also a mess right now and there are no signs of improvement - the Buffaloes have been blown out three times during their 0-3 start. Colorado athletic director Rick George put out a statement expressing his frustrations with the program after last week's 49-7 loss to Minnesota. He clarified in the statement, however, his support of the head coach. It would not be surprising to see Colorado win two or fewer games this season.

Holding on to these two commitments is critical to the future success of BYU's running backs. After this season, BYU will lose leading rushers Chris Brooks and Lopini Katoa to graduation. Both Chambers and Pulalasi would have an opportunity and ability to contribute early on in their careers in Provo.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily