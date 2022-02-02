California Athlete Zion Allen Signs with BYU

During his official visit last weekend, California athlete Zion Allen received an offer from BYU. Only a few days later, Allen signed with the Cougars on national signing day.

Allen prepped at Manteca High School where he played both wide receiver and defensive back last season. BYU primarily recruited Allen as a defensive back and that is the position group he will join once he gets to Provo.

Allen flew under the radar throughout his recruitment, but BYU has been in contact with him for months. Following BYU's win at USC, defensive coordinator Ilaiasa Tuiaki visited Allen in his home. Zion is a developmental prospect that fits the mold that BYU has recruited at defensive back under Kalani Sitake. He is long and he has the athleticism that BYU can develop once he arrives on campus.

Over the next few years, BYU will need to restock the defensive backfield before it moves to the Big 12. BYU will lose the likes of Keenan Ellis, Kaleb Hayes, Isaiah Herron, D'Angelo Mandell, Malik Moore, and Shamon Willis to graduation. Bringing in young talent was clearly a priority for the class of 2022 as BYU signed multiple defensive back prospects.

With so many upperclassman returning in 2022, BYU can afford to let a player like Allen develop for at least one year and learn the defensive scheme.

