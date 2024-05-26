California Tight End Stevie Amar Locks in BYU Official Visit
On Saturday, three-star tight end Stevie Amar announced his plans to officially visit BYU. Amar, a California native, will be on campus from June 18-20 -the same week as a number of other commits and recruits. That week is shaping up to be the most important recruiting week of the Summer for BYU.
BYU is one of five schools that Amar will officially visit. Before he makes his college decision, he will also take official visits to Cal, Arizona State, Boston College, and Baylor. During his recruitment, Amar also picked up competing offers from Texas Tech, Louisville, Oregon State, Washington State, and San Diego State among others.
Amar was one of the first offers extended by new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride. Gilbride offered Amar back in February and he developed enough of a relationship with him to get him on campus for an official visit. Getting Amar on campus is a critical step in his recruitment.
Amar is one of many recruits that will officially visit BYU that week. Other recruits that have announced their plans to officially visit include Cale Breslin, LaMason Waller, Shelton Fuller, Kelepi Vete, Blake Bryce, and Tyler Payne.
Amar is shorter than a prototypical tight end. He is listed at 6'2.5 by 247Sports. What he lacks in height he makes up for in athleticism. He runs routes more like a wide receiver than a tight end and he can be dangerous after the catch, but he's a proficient blocker as well. You can watch his junior highlights here.