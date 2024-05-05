A Growing List of Recruits are Scheduled to Officially Visit BYU this Summer
It's officially recruiting season on the college football calendar. BYU coaches are on the road, evaluating prospects in the 2025 class and beyond. Over the next few weeks, BYU will start hosting some important official visitors on campus. Here are six recruits that have announced their plans to officially visit BYU this Summer.
Aaron Dunn - OL
Four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn will be the first 2025 prospect to take a BYU official visit. Dunn will be on campus for the weekend of May 17th. It's a really important visit for the Cougars and new offensive line coach TJ Woods. Dunn is the highest-rated recruit in the state of Utah and he has the potential to be an early starter should he choose BYU. He will also take official visits to UCLA, USC, Utah, and Oregon this Summer.
LaMason Waller - WR
Clear back in February, one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 class announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU. LaMason Waller, a four-star wide receiver from California, will officially visit BYU from June 20th to June 23rd.
Waller has offers from all over the country. He has over 40 offers including offers from the likes of Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among many others.
Shelton Fuller - ATH
Texas athlete Shelton "Manny" Fuller has locked in an official visit with BYU. Fuller will be in Provo from June 18-20 for a chance to see BYU's campus in person. Fuller, a native of El Paso, Texas, is being recruited by a handful of Big 12 schools. He holds competing offers from Utah, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Houston. He also holds offers from UTSA, Texas State, and UTEP.
Kelepi Vete - ATH
Oakland, California native and three-star defensive line prospect Kelepi Vete has locked in his BYU official visit. Vete will be on campus from June 20-23. Vete holds competing offers from Stanford, Arizona, Baylor, Arizona State, and Cal among others.
His twin brother, Siosiua Vete, is committed to Stanford.
Blake Bryce - TE
Back in March, three-star tight end and legacy recruit Blake Bryce committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Bryce, who preps at Newbury Park High School in California, committed to BYU over competing offers from NC State, Kansas, Louisville, Duke, Cal, Minnesota, and Arizona State among others. Blake is the son of former BYU tight end Gary Bryce.
He will be on campus for his official visit from June 20-23.
Tyler Payne - LB
In January, BYU picked up its first commitment of the 2025 class. Weber High product Tyler Payne committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Payne, a linebacker, is 6'2 and 210 pounds. He preps at Weber High in northern Utah. Weber High has produced BYU signees like Cannon DeVries in recent years.
He will be on campus for his official visit from June 20-23.