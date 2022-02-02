Carson Tujague Commits to BYU

On Wednesday, Virginia native Carson Tujague committed to BYU. Carson is the son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. Coach Tujague was on staff with Bronco Mendenhall from 2013-2015. He followed Mendenhall to Virginia in 2016 and he was retained by the new Virginia staff after Mendenhall announced his retirement. Carson played all four years of high school football in Virginia while his Dad was coaching at UVA.

Carson Tujague is a versatile athlete that could play defensive end, linebacker, or even tight end at the next level. BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley extended Tujague the offer, so for now we expect him to end up at on the defensive side of the ball once he arrives on campus. He could be a candidate to play the hybrid linebacker/defensive end role that BYU has carved out for players like Pepe Tanuvasa.

Listed at 6'3", 217 pounds, Tujague held competing offers from Navy and FIU when he committed to the Cougars. He was on campus last weekend for an official visit, and he is obviously familiar with the program thanks to his Dad's tenure in Provo.

Carson prepped at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet, Virginia where he was named First Team All District as a tight end and as a linebacker. You can watch his senior highlights below.

