Skip to main content

Carson Tujague Commits to BYU

Carson Tujague is the son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague

On Wednesday, Virginia native Carson Tujague committed to BYU. Carson is the son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. Coach Tujague was on staff with Bronco Mendenhall from 2013-2015. He followed Mendenhall to Virginia in 2016 and he was retained by the new Virginia staff after Mendenhall announced his retirement. Carson played all four years of high school football in Virginia while his Dad was coaching at UVA. 

Carson Tujague is a versatile athlete that could play defensive end, linebacker, or even tight end at the next level. BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley extended Tujague the offer, so for now we expect him to end up at on the defensive side of the ball once he arrives on campus. He could be a candidate to play the hybrid linebacker/defensive end role that BYU has carved out for players like Pepe Tanuvasa.

Listed at 6'3", 217 pounds, Tujague held competing offers from Navy and FIU when he committed to the Cougars. He was on campus last weekend for an official visit, and he is obviously familiar with the program thanks to his Dad's tenure in Provo. 

Carson prepped at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet, Virginia where he was named First Team All District as a tight end and as a linebacker. You can watch his senior highlights below.

Read More

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

BYU Football Helmet

Carson Tujague Commits to BYU

Carson Tujague is the son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague

47 seconds ago
Signing Day 1920

BYU Football: National Signing Day Live Updates

Stay up to date with national signing day updates in real time

15 minutes ago
Kalani Sitake vs Boise State all navy

Under the Radar DB Korbyn Green Commits to BYU

Green is a defensive back prospect out of Oklahoma

18 hours ago
Kalani Sitake

Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons Talks BYU Offer

Lyons preps at Tennyson High School in Hayward, California

Feb 1, 2022
05C421AB-F5EC-41DE-99FC-81514C9168F1

Productive Florida Wide Receiver Dom Henry Commits to BYU

Henry led the state of Florida in receiving last season

Jan 31, 2022
94CBF21C-B9DC-41C5-BF66-5C6046A10412

BYU Football Recruiting: Final 2022 Hot Board

With two days until signing day, a last look at the recruits atop BYU's wish list

Jan 31, 2022
IMG_2140

Social Media Recap of an Important Weekend of Official Visits at BYU

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits

Jan 30, 2022
Chika Headshot

Versatile Athlete Charles "Chika" Ebunoha Commits to BYU

Chika Ebunoha is a terrific athlete out of Tucson, Arizona

Jan 30, 2022