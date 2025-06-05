Coveted DB Jaxson Gates Reportedly Moves Up BYU Official Visit
Last month, BYU extended an offer to Syracuse commit Jaxson Gates. Gates planned to take a visit to BYU for the BYU-Utah game in October. Now, Gates will move up his official visit and check out BYU this weekend according to a report from Adam Gorney.
Gates, a California native, has seen his recruitment heat up since he committed to Syracuse back in November of 2024. Syracuse was his first offer and he committed to the Orange shortly thereafter. He now holds competing offers from BYU, Michigan State, Utah, Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV among others.
Gates told BYU On SI in an earlier interview that he recently got in touch with the BYU coaching staff. "[Coach Gilford] came to my showcase," Gates said. " I couldn't fully compete because I'm still in track, but I did some position drills, corner drills and everything. He felt as if I looked pretty good and he decided to offer me...the relationship that I'm building with him is definitely getting stronger, for sure."
Gates' speed is a big reason why more and more schools have offered him a scholarship. He recently ran a personal best 10.39 100M. He also has ideal length at 6'1. His combination of size and speed make him a coveted recruit. Gates says he prioritizes football over track, but if the opportunity arises, he would be open to running track in college.
On what BYU likes about his game, Gates said, "They like that I'm a man corner. At my high school, we run a lot of man...a lot of guys can play zone, but a man corner is just you vs you, no help."
As Gates starts to take official visits and weigh all of his college options, he will prioritize relationships and the development opportunities. "I just wanna go somewhere I know I'll get pushed to my full potential. I just really want to get better so I can really develop and get an opportunity to play as early as possible."