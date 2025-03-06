Coveted Tight End Ty Goettsche Picks Up BYU Offer, Schedules Official Visit
The BYU football program is starting to schedule Summer official visits for the 2026 recruiting class. One coveted tight end, Colorado native Ty Goettsche, picked up an offer from BYU and locked in his official visit for June 12-15. We caught up with Goettsche to discuss his recruitment and official visit plans.
BYU was one of the first schools to get in touch with Goettsche. "About two months ago, the tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, he flew out to Colorado and came to the school to come meet me before there was a dead period."
A few weeks after that visit from BYU, Goettsche's recruitment took off. He picked up his first offer from Utah State on February 11th. In less than a month, he has picked up competing offers from Texas Tech, Arizona, Utah, Cal, Michigan, TCU, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, BYU, and a number of G6 schools.
It's still very early in his recruitment, but BYU is very well positioned in the early going. Goettsche has a connection to BYU. His family friend and member of his local ward is former BYU standout tight end Andrew George. George, of course, is famously remembered for his game-winning touchdown against Utah in 2009. It was Andrew George that alerted the BYU staff about Goettsche in the first place.
"[Andrew George] kind of started talking to the coaches saying, 'Hey, come check out this tight end out of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado.'"
Coach Gilbride made his way out to Colorado for one of Goettsche's basketball games. A few weeks after Gilbride's visit, Goettsche was picking up a new offer almost every day. The Cougars reached back out to schedule an official visit, and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake called to extend him a scholarship."
"[Kalani] told me it would be a quick conversation...it ended up being like 45 minutes talking over the phone. Um, Kalani is a great dude. I've heard a lot of great things about him, so it was awesome to talk with him in person...I look forward to this opportunity to go check out the school."
BYU's affiliation with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a key component in Goettsche's recruitment. He plans to serve a mission after high school, and he feels that BYU is best suited to help him with that transition to the mission field to college football.
" I love the culture at BYU, and how flexible they are with kids that want to serve missions. Nowadays, with all the coaches switching schools and how dangerous it can be leaving on a mission, coming back to a whole new coaching staff. I know that Coach Kalani is gonna be staying there for a while, and he's kind of flipped the program around. I really love the culture he's developed there at BYU."
Ty connected with Coack Sitake about life outside of football. "We have the same beliefs and all that, and that's why we were talking a lot about me serving a mission...we had a phone call more about a deeper connection and a little less about football. It was more of like building a relationship with him instead of just trying to convince me to come there...that bond between us was a lot better than some of these other conversations with coaches.
Once Goettsche gets to Provo this Summer, he hopes to get a closer look at BYU's facilities. Most importantly, he wants to gauge how he feels on campus. "I've been on the campus before, a couple of times for these church activities...I'm definitely excited to be inside of the stadium and be in the locker rooms and everything, and check it out more. I'm definitely looking to get that feeling, like that home feeling. You know when you're out of town for a while and then you get home, it just feels, feels like home, you know, I'm definitely hoping to feel that, so I'm looking forward to that trip there."
Listed at 6'7 and 225 pounds, it's easy to see why Goettsche has gone from no offers to a national recruit over the span of a month. He is long, athletic, and he has a big catching radius. He is also a willing blocker that will be able to hold his own at the line of scrimmage.
Aaron Roderick's offense is much more difficult to defend when there is a tight end that can be a threat as both a blocker and a pass-catcher. Should he choose BYU, Goettsche would have the talent to be an ideal fit in Roderick's offense.