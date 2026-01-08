BYU Star Quarterback Bear Bachmeier Announces Return for 2026 Season

Bear Bachmeier is returning to BYU for his sophomore season, he announced on social media. Bachmeier is coming off a stellar freshman season where he started all 14 games for BYU, leading the Cougars to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 championship game appearance.

Bachmeier became the first true freshman to start a season opener at BYU when he started against Portland State. He got better and better as the season progressed. He finished the season with 3,033 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He completed 64.9% of his passes.

On the ground, he added 527 rushing yards and a BYU record 11 rushing touchdowns.

The importance of Bachmeier's return can't be overstated. He will be the first BYU quarterback to start two consecutive seasons for BYU since Jaren Hall in 2021 and 2022. He has the potential to be the face of the program at BYU for the next several years. Before the transfer portal opened, we named the 10 most important players for BYU to retain during the transfer window. Bachmeier was the first player on the list.

Bachmeier has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 next season. While Bachmeier exceeded all expectations as a true freshman, he still has areas of his game where he can improve and take another step.

Bachmeier headlines what has been a wildly successful retention run for the BYU football program. Despite losing Jay Hill and Jernaro Gilford to Michigan, BYU has retained most of its top players from a season ago. The Cougars are still waiting for a few more announcements from players like Evan Johnson, Hunter Clegg, and star running back LJ Martin.

Bachmeier's return secures what looks like a bright future for BYU at the quarterback position. Bachmeier will lead the Cougars in 2026, then BYU will welcome Ryder Lyons home from a mission in 2027. In an ideal world, Bachmeier will lead BYU for a few more years before turning over the keys of the offense to Ryder Lyons.

Key Players That Will Return

Multiple key BYU players have announced their plans to run it back in 2026.

Bear Bachmeier - QB Faletau Satuala - S Parker Kingston - WR Nusi Taumoepeau - DE Tre Alexander - CB Raider Damuni - S Andrew Gentry - OL Bruce Mitchell - OL Kyle Sfarcioc - OL Sonny Makasini - OL Anisi Purcell - DL Siale Esera - LB Keanu Tanuvasa - DL Isaiah Glasker - LB Jovesa Damuni - RB Viliami Po'uha - DL Kini Fonohema - DL

