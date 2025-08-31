Five-Star BYU QB Commit Ryder Lyons Continues to Put Up Insane Numbers
Five-star quarterback and BYU commit Ryder Lyons continues to put up big numbers in his senior season. On Saturday afternoon, Lyons led Folsom High School to a 56-42 win over Serra High School, scoring seven touchdowns in a back-and-forth game. Folsom scored seven offensive touchdowns on Saturday, and Lyons accounted for all seven of those scores.
Lyons had over 220 total yards and three touchdowns in the first 15 minutes of the game.
The game went back and forth, and Folsom trailed 35-39 in the fourth quarter. Lyons gave Folsom a 42-39 lead with four minutes remaining with a touchdown run.
A few moments later, the game was tied at 42. Lyons found Ole Miss commit Jameson Powell for a 52-yard score. Lyons found the wide open Powell who did the rest for the go-ahead score. Lyons connected with Powell earlier in the game for a 77-yard score.
Just a few games into his senior season, Lyons is making a strong case that he is the best quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
New BYU Target Rob Larson
Earlier in the game, Lyons connected with new BYU target Rob Larson for a 19-yard touchdown. Lyons put the ball in a great spot and Larson made an even better catch. The Cougars are hoping to add Larson to their 2027 recruiting class.
In Folsom's season opener, Lyons kicked off his senior season with adominant, five-touchdown performance. Lyons' top target in that game was junior wide receiver Rob Larson. Larson, a 6'2 wide receiver, tallied 9 receptions, 175 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 23-yard two-point conversion.
Two days after BYU's staff watched Larson, BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake reached out to Larson and extended him a scholarship offer.
Larson is part of a loaded wide receiver room at Folsom with Ole Miss commit Jameson Powell and Nevada commit Isaiah Williams. Larson is the youngest of the three star wide receivers, but he was the most productive in week one.
Larson's recruitment is poised to grow over the next eight or nine months. He already holds competing offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado State, Nevada, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.