Defensive Lineman Talitu'i Pututau Commits to BYU

On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was defensive lineman Talitu'i Pututau from West High School. Shortly after his visit, Talitu'i announced his commitment to BYU.

Pututau picked BYU over competing offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Utah State, and Weber State.

Talitu'i is listed at 6'5, 255 pounds, and he won't have a hard time putting on weight if he genetics are any indication. Pututau is related to a host of former and current defensive lineman for the University of Utah, namely Tennessee Pututau (cousin), Fua Pututau (brother) and, Taniela Pututau (brother).

The Cougars are in need of impact defensive lineman as they head into the Big 12 conference. Pututau has the potential to be that type of player for BYU. He moves very well at his size and he plays an aggressive brand of football. He also played along the offensive line for West High School. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Pututau is the fourteenth player to commit to BYU in in the 2023 class, but he is the first player to commit to new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. He joins fellow BYU commits Jackson Bowers, Siale Esera, Ethan Thomason, Josiah Phillips, Pokaiaua Haunga, Miles Hall, Saimone Davis, Andrew Heinig, Ryder Burton, Owen Borg, Matthew Frederick, David Tangilanu, and Pierson Watson.

