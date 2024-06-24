Edge Ulavai Fetuli Commits to BYU After Official Visit
On Sunday evening, California native and La Habra High School standout Ulavai Fetuli committed to BYU after his official visit. Fetuli picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, San Diego State, San Jose State, New Mexico State, and FCS schools like Idaho, Portland State, and Cal Poly. Fetuli is listed at 6'5 and 240 pounds.
Recruiting services like 247Sports had him listed as a tight end throughout the process. His position was changed to edge recently and it's the defensive side where we expect him to play at BYU. He is already 240 pounds, so playing defensive end is possible, but sliding inside to defensive tackle is another possibility if he adds more weight. It appears that BYU expects him to put on more weight. It was defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha that extended Fetuli a scholarship offer back in May, and it was the defensive tackles that Fetuli hung out with on his official visit.
Fetuli already excels at eating up blocks and stuffing runs, so sliding inside could be a natural fit for his skillset. Fetuli is the kind of prospect that Jay Hill, Kalani Sitake, and Sione Po'uha developed a reputation for finding during their time at Utah. He has the requisite frame to put on more weight, and if he can maintain his athleticism while adding weight, he could be a great player at BYU.
Fetuli is the third prospect in as many days to commit to BYU. Wide receiver LaMason Waller and tight end Tucker Kelleher committed to BYU on their official visits.