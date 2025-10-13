Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons to Attend the BYU's Rivalry Game
Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons will be in attendance for BYU's rivalry game game against Utah, he announced on Instagram. The BYU commit has a game on Friday night against Whitney High School. At some point after the game, Lyons will travel from California to Utah to watch the Cougars take on the Utes.
Saturday's game between BYU and Utah will be the first ranked rivalry matchup since 2009 and it will have major Big 12 title implications. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show will be in attendance to highlight the matchup as well.
Lyons headlines a 2026 BYU recruiting class that ranks in the top 25 nationally. If that ranking holds, it would be the highest recruiting ranking for BYU in the recruiting era (since 2000).
Lyons has had a very productive senior season thus far. He has led Folsom to a 6-1 record and, despite battling an ankle injury, has put up some monster games. In the give games that Lyons has played and stats are available, he has averaged 299 passing yards per game while throwing 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has also completed 74.4% of his passing attempts and he has added six rushing touchdowns. In total, his touchdown to turnover ratio is 20:2.
Lyons the Five-Star Prospect
There is no overstating how important Lyons' commitment was ifor Aaron Roderick and his staff. Lyons reshapes the future of not only the BYU quarterback room, but the future of the BYU offense. Lyons will enroll at BYU in January of 2027 after he serves a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will participate in Spring camp in preparation for the 2027 football season.
Lyons was coveted by pretty much every school in the country. While he narrowed his focus down to BYU, Oregon, and USC, there were schools like Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Michigan that were pushing to enter the Lyons sweepstakes. Lyons also picked up competing offers from the likes of Alabama, ASU, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, TCU, Utah, Washington, and Texas A&M in his recruitment.
It was BYU's relationship with Lyons that won out in the end. The BYU staff was able to pitch a path to the playoff, proven quarterback development, NIL, church affiliation, and more.