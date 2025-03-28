Former BYU Priority Target Nusi Taumoepeau Backs Off Stanford Commitment
One of BYU's top targets in the 2025 class is back on the market. On Friday morning, Stanford signee Nusi Taumoepeau announced that he had "officially been released" of his commitment to Stanford. Stanford head coach Troy Taylor was recently fired following allegations of staff mistreatment.
Before committing to Stanford, Taumoepeau was a priority BYU target. Taumoepeau was on BYU's campus for multiple visits, including an official visit over the Summer. He also took official visits to Utah, Cal, and Oklahoma State.
Taumoepeau becomes a priority target again now that his recruitment is open. The ties between BYU and Taumoepeau make BYU an immediate contender in his recruitment. BYU's staff does a good job preserving relationships with players even after those players go to different schools. Earlier this week, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake was asked about the relationships with recruits that end up at other schools.
"The goal is to get it right the first time around...for me, it's never been about us, it's been about the recruit," Sitake said. "We want to make sure that he and his family make the best decision for himself. I want a guy that wants to be here. But we're going to be kind and good to everyone that we recruit."
Taumoepeau is one of the top in-state recruits in the 2025 class. Taumoepeau graded out as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and he was ranked third in the state in the 2025 class rankings. Taumoepeau played outside linebacker for Westlake and he was a pass rush specialist. He tallied 13 sacks. In the opinion of this author, he was the best in-state pass rusher in the 2025 class by a decent margin. He is listed as a linebacker by 247Sports.
Taumoepeau is talented enough to get early playing time at his school of choice. Expect his recruitment to move quickly as players are scheduled to enroll at their schools in the next few months. BYU is a team to watch in his new recruitment.