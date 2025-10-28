Four-Star Quarterback Tradon Bessinger Schedules BYU Official Visit After Decommitting from Boise State
On Monday, three-star quarterback and former Boise State Tradon Bessinger scheduled his BYU official visit, he told 247Sports. Bessinger, who de-committed from Boise State just a few hours before announcing his BYU visit, is one of the top signal callers in Utah. He committed to the Broncos back in May, but that didn't stop schools like BYU, UCLA, and Iowa from offering him a scholarship.
Bessinger has had a fantastic senior season as he prepares to lead his team into to the playoffs. He is averaging 360 passing yards per game and he has thrown 44 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions in 10 games. He leads one of the best offenses in the state at Davis High School. The Darts are state championship contenders.
As a junior, Bessinger threw for over 3,600 yards, 43 passing touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns.
BYU already has a quarterback committed in the 2026 recruiting class: five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. However, Lyons is scheduled to enroll for the 2027 season after he serves a mission. That leaves BYU with a need at quarterback for the 2026 class. There is a scenario where BYU could lose one or both of McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet after the 2025 season.
BYU is expected to get former signee Enoch Watson back for the 2026 season, but they will still need another quarterback or two to fill out that room. Bessinger appears to be the top target for BYU as they have been trying to flip him from Boise State.
Bessinger has great size at 6'5 and 210 pounds. He isn't as mobile as the quarterbacks that BYU has recruited in recent years, but he's not immobile either. Bessinger primarily uses his scrambling ability to buy time for open throws downfield.
Bessinger's recruitment has flown mostly under the radar up until the last few months. Bessinger holds competing offers from App State, Hawaii, UMass, Weber State, and a short list of smaller schools. BYU was the first P4 school to offer him a scholarship and the first of the three FBS schools in Utah to offer him as well, but P4 programs like Iowa and UCLA have offered him over the last few months.
BYU has a lot of talent in the pipeline at quarterback, and Bessinger is talented enough to attract the BYU staff.