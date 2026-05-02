Four-Star Recruits That BYU is Actively Recruiting in the 2027 Class

The months of May and June have turned into the most important recruiting months on the college football calendar. BYU's coaching staff will turn its attention to the recruiting trail over the next few months. 80%-90% of BYU's 2027 recruiting class will come together by the time BYU kicks off Fall Camp.

In this article, we'll go over the four-star recruits that BYU is actively recruiting. To be clear, BYU has offered more four-star recruits than the names we'll highlight today, but these are the recruits that BYU is both actively pursuing and, according to our estimation, have a chance to end up in Provo.

It's also worth noting that BYU is recruiting a long list of players that are on the cusp of four-star status. Some of BYU's top targets will approach four-star status by signing day.

1. Bode Sparrow - ATH

Bode Sparrow is the top player in the state of Utah in the 2027 recruiting class. Whether he plays safety or wide receiver at the next level, he has a chance to be an early impact player at the P4 level. BYU is one of many schools trying to land Sparrow's services. He holds competing offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, Miami, Kansas State, Illinois, and Colorado among many others.

2. Blake Wong - WR

A few weeks ago, BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake was in California visiting four-star wide receiver Blake Wong. BYU is one of Wong's five finalists alongside Utah, UCLA, Ohio State, and Oregon. Wong will be in Provo for an official visit next month.

Thank you coach @fsitake and coach @Raelon_S for coming down and spending time with me. Had a great time talking life and ball. #GoCougs 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1REDlUX9nj — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) April 23, 2026

3. Jeremiah Williams - DL

Four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams was the first four-star prospect to commit to BYU in the 2027 recruiting class. Williams is one of the better defensive tackle prospects that BYU has signed in the Kalani Sitake era. He is just over 300 pounds, but he moves well enough to play running back for his high school as well as defensive tackle.

Williams picked the Cougars over a long list of P4 suitors. He has the potential to be an immediate impact player for BYU.

4. Isaiah Bertola - OL

Four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola trimmed his list of finalists to three and BYU made the cut alongside Cal and USC. Bertola, a native of Hawaii, also scheduled official visits with his three finalists. He will take an official visit to BYU in late June for what is shaping up to be BYU's big official visit weekend.

Bertola was in Provo to see BYU's regular season finale win over UCF.

5. Malakai Taufoou - S

Malakai Taufoou is one of the top safety prospects in the country. He has no shortages of suitors, but he recently trimmed his list of finalists to five: BYU, Oregon, Washington, Cal, and Penn State. Taufoou has been on the campuses of the other four finalists within the last two months. The last time he posted about a BYU visit was back in May of 2025. Still, in the era of the transfer portal, making the top five for a coveted recruit is never a bad thing.

6. Krew Jones - DE

Krew Jones is one of the best prospects in the state of Utah. Jones is currently committed to Oklahoma, so getting him to BYU will be an uphill battle. Still, that won't keep BYU from trying. Jones has transferred just down the road from BYU's campus to Orem High School where he will finish his high school career.

7. Elyjah Staples - DE

Elyjah Staples is a highly athletic edge prospect with a final four of BYU, Stanford, Arizona, and Cal. Staples will be in Provo for an official visit next month. BYU's defensive staff traveled to California to visit with Staples in his home last week.