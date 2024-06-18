Georgia Tight End Tucker Kelleher to Take BYU Official Visit
Georgia native Tucker Kelleher will officially visit BYU this weekend. Kelleher, a tight end, will join a large group of official visitors in Provo. Kelleher picked up an offer from BYU just 10 days ago, and he will take advantage of the Summer official visit calendar to take a closer look at BYU.
BYU was the first Power Four school to offer Kelleher a scholarship. He holds a handful of competing offers, all from the G5 ranks. He holds competing offers from App State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Temple, and Toledo. You can check out his junior season highlights here.
Kelleher is one of three tight ends that will officially visit BYU this week. California native Stevie Amar will officially visit BYU from June 18-20 before he takes an official visit to Baylor this weekend. Amar has already taken official visits to Arizona State, Boston College, and Cal.
Blake Bryce, a BYU commit, will officially visit BYU as well. Bryce is a legacy recruit that picked BYU over Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA, Minnesota, Louisville, Kansas, Duke, Cal, and NC State. Bryce stars on both sides of the ball for his high school. He plays both tight end and defensive end. He has a big frame at 6'5 and 225 pounds and he could end up on either offense or defense at BYU. His versatility and athleticism at 6'5 made him a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail. Should he play tight end, which we think he will, he was the first prospect to commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.