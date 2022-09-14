Skip to main content

Highly-Touted OL Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU

Thomason picked BYU over multiple Power Five schools

On Wednesday morning, highly-touted offensive lineman Ethan Thomason committed to BYU. Thomason picked BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Stanford, Oklahoma State, and Nebraska. He also received offers from the likes of Tennessee, Kansas State, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Kansas among others.

Thomason, a Colorado native, announced his college decision on the local news. Thomason will serve a mission before enrolling at BYU.

Thomason is a massive offensive line prospect, listed at 6'8, 315 pounds. His size is not the only reason he was coveted by schools across the country. He's also very smart with a 4.0 GPA, he moves extremely well at his size, and he is very physical as you can see on film.

Heading into the Big 12, BYU needs players like Thomason to continue the success it has seen along the offensive line. After returning from his mission, Thomason will be an important member of the offensive line with an opportunity to compete for one of the starting tackle spots.

Thomason's commitment is another chapter in what was a successful recruiting weekend for BYU. The Cougars hosted dozens of recruits on campus for their win over no. 9 Baylor this weekend. At the game, four-star defender Siale Esera committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Days later, 2024 athlete Chance Harrison committed to the Cougars after attending the game. Thomason, who was also at the game, is now a member of BYU's 2023 recruiting class.

Thomason is the 15th commitment of the 2023 class. He joins fellow commits Jackson Bowers, Siale Esera, Josiah Phillips, Pokaiaua Haunga, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Saimone Davis, Miles Hall, Matthew Fredrick, Landen Chambers, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Owen Borg, and Andrew Heinig.

