Joshua Mensah Discusses New BYU Offer, Eyes Summer Visit
Over the next two months, the BYU football staff will focus most of its attention on the 2026 recruiting class. The Cougars will host most of their top targets on campus for official visits. The Cougars are still identifying and offering prospects in the 2026 recruiting class as well. One of the latest players to pick up an offer from BYU was California native Joshua Mensah.
Mensah is a 6'1 athlete that primarily played defensive back for Etiwanda High School in Fontana, California. We caught up with Mensah to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.
Mensah recently got in touch with BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. "Not too long," Mensah said on how long he has been in touch with BYU. "I had talked to coach Gilford at a tournament a few weeks ago and again [this week] and he offered me."
On what he knew about BYU prior to being recruited by Coach Gilford, Mensah said, "I knew they were a winning program and have had a lot of success."
Mensah tells BYU On SI that he plans to take a visit to BYU in the Summer.
Mensah lined up all over the field during his junior season. He played nickel, cornerback, and he even got some reps in the box and blitzed the quarterback. He is listed as a cornerback by recruiting services, but BYU offered him as an athlete. He has good length and good technique and his tackling stands out on film.
BYU has told Mensah that they like his physicality, his technique, and "the way [he] carries himself on and off the field."
Mensah's recruitment has accelerated over the last few months. On the same day he picked up an offer from BYU, he received an offer from North Carolina. He also holds competing offers from Arizona, Cal, Georgia Tech, Colorado State, San Diego State, and San Jose State. Mensah excels in the classroom as well - he holds a competing offer from Yale.
While his recruitment is picking up momentum, he doesn't have a clear timeline decision in mind.