JUCO Transfer Roman Rashada Commits to BYU

Just after one week after taking an official visit to BYU, Diablo Valley Junior College transfer Roman Rashada committed to BYU. Roman is a versatile defensive back that has played various positions in the defensive backfield at Diablo Valley. He has three years to play two, meaning he has two years of eligibility and one redshirt year remaining.

Listed 6'1", 190 pounds, Rashada held competing offers from Washington, Colorado State, and Hampton. He was also being recruited by Oregon, Boise State, and Miami was pushing to get him on an official visit.

BYU has already signed multiple defensive backs that will join the program in time for Fall camp. However, BYU's staff still found a spot for Rashada. That speaks to the staff's evaluation of him. Historically, BYU only brings in JUCO transfers if it feels that they can contribute right away.

Rashada could play various positions for the Cougars like he has done in the JUCO ranks. In this author's opinion, safety feels like the best landing spot. Rashada is an excellent open field tackler and he can line up at multiple positions in coverage.

Roman's Recruitment

Washington was the first to extend Rashada an offer back in December. A few weeks later, he received an offer from BYU after an in-home visit with Jernaro Gilford and Ilaisa Tuiaki. He also received an offer from Colorado State before signing day.

Roman only had time to make take official visits to Washington and Oregon before signing day, so he declined to sign a letter of intent in February. Rashada maintained contact with BYU's staff and once the recruiting dead period was over, he took his official visit to BYU.

During his official visit, Roman spent over an hour with Coach Gilford breaking down film and talking about life outside of football. Roman was blown away by his time in Provo, and it was enough for him to commit to the Cougars instead of taking two more official visits.

The Rashada Family

Left to right: Harlen Rashada, Jaden Rashada, Roman Rashada

Left to right: Harlen Rashada, Roman Rashada, Jaden Rashada

Roman's official visit was unique because he was able to bring his brothers with him to Provo. His brother Harlen Rashada also plays at Diablo Valley College as a hybrid OLB/SS/EDGE. His younger brother Jaden Rashada is a five-star 2023 quarterback with 30 FBS offers. Jaden named a top 10 of Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA and Washington on Christmas day. During the visit, Jaden received an offer from BYU.

Now with Roman on board, it's worth following the recruitments of both of his brothers. Jaden has already teased the idea of playing with his older brother on social media.

BYU has a lot of ground to make up in Jaden's recruitment, but getting him on campus and securing the commitment of his older brother is a good place to start.

