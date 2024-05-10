Las Vegas Running Back Cale Breslin Commits to BYU Football
On Friday, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program picked up a commitment from running back and Las Vegas native Cale Breslin. Breslin, a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, picked BYU over competing offers from Wisconsin, San Diego State, Indiana, Syracuse, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn. Breslin's recruitment was heating up - he picked up the offer from Wisconsin just a few weeks ago after taking a visit. Instead of prolonging his recruitment and waiting for more offers, Breslin shut things down and committed to BYU. Breslin is a great pickup for running backs coach Harvey Unga. He fits the mold of running backs that have recently had success at BYU. He has the potential to contribute early in his BYU career alongside starter LJ Martin.
Breslin was selected to the First Team All-Southern Nevada Preps team after running for over 1,200 yards as a junior. Breslin first got in touch with BYU back in January. Since then, he kept in close contact with Harvey Unga and he established a close relationship with the BYU running backs coach. Unga also grew close to Breslin's family and pitched the benefits of BYU.
There's a lot to like about Breslin's game and his fit in BYU's offense. He has good vision and he is really efficient. Even when he is moving east to west to evade tacklers, he is able to maintain his up-field momentum and pick up yards. Once he finds an opening in the box, he has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field to create chunk yards. You can check out his junior year highlights below.
Breslin is the third member of BYU's 2025 recruiting class. He joins fellow BYU commits Tyler Payne and Blake Bryce.