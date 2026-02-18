21 Former Four-Star Recruits Are Listed on BYU's Spring Roster

BYU's recruiting has been trending upwards since they accepted an invite to join the Big 12 conference. The Cougars signed the best class in program history back in December. Those recruiting efforts are starting to translate to roster depth.

There are 21 players that will be on BYU's 2025 roster that were once four-star recruits. Most of them were four-star recruits in high school according to one of the top three recruiting services. Others, linebacker Cade Uluave and tight end Walker Lyons, were four-star transfers. Today, we're going over the 21 four-star recruits that are on BYU's spring roster.

Nine of the former four-star recruits are newcomers on the roster. BYU has a growing list of former four-star recruits on missions or preparing to serve missions like Ryder Lyons, McKay Madsen, Adam Bywater, Ty Goettsche, Lopeti Moala, Jax Tanner, Alai Kalaniuvalu, and Austin Pay. BYU's blue-chip ratio will continue to increase over the next few years.

It's important to note that star ratings are not the end-all-be-all in college football. Some walk-ons turn into NFL players and some five-star recruits don't pan out. That's all true. However, the data suggests the more blue-chip recruits you have on the roster, the better you will be.

Defense

Of the 15 former four-star recruits, 9 will be on the defensive side of the ball. Jay Hill and his staff did a remarkable job turning over the roster in just three seasons. The new defensive staff will try to continue the recruiting momentum.

Now that some of these players have experience, they are expected to be some of BYU's best players. Players like Faletau Satuala, Nusi Taumoepeau, Raider Damuni, and Siale Esera fit that description.

Nusi Taumoepeau - Linebacker Raider Damuni - Safety Siale Esera - Linebacker Faletau Satuala - Safety Hunter Clegg - Defensive End Tausili Akana - Defensive End Braxton Lindsey - Defensive End Kennan Pula - Safety Cade Uluave - Linebacker

Offense

BYU has a former four-star recruit at every position on offense. The offensive line room and the wide receiver room have four former four-star recruits each. Incoming transfer tight ends Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga were four-star recruits coming out of high school.

BYU's star backfield, LJ Martin and Bear Bachmeier, were both four-star recruits coming out of high school.