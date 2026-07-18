Local Standout Jag Ioane Commits to BYU After Contested Recruiting Battle

BYU has landed one of its top remaining targets. On Saturday morning, local standout Jag Ioane committed to BYU over finalists Michigan, Utah, and Washington. Ioane took official visits to all four of his finlaists before committing the Cougars.

Ioane held other competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Wsahington State.

Ioane is an edge rusher that preps just down the road from BYU's campus at Orem High School. Ioane is 6'4 and 200 pounds. His primary strength at this stage of his development is his burst off the line of scrimmage. Ioane routinely gets in the backfield before the play has developed.

As a junior, Ioane tallied 31 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries. He also forced a pair of fumbles. Going into his senior season, he is expected to be one of the best players on an Orem defense that will be one of the best in the state.

Ioane's upside is very high. If he can add some weight to his 6'4 frame and maintain his accelaration off the line of scrimmage, he could be a very good player for BYU. Adding weight will be one of the top priorities once he enrolls in Provo Ioane has good size for a high school defensive end at 200 pounds, but Power Four defensive ends usually weigh 230+ pounds. Ioane has the frame to add the requisite weight to make an impact at BYU.

Ioane is the cherry on top of a defensive line class that is the best of the Kalani Sitake era. Ioane joins four-star edge Uhila Wolfgramm, four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams, and coveted defensive tackle prospect.

BYU's new defensive staff has done an excellent job on the recruiting trail in its first offseason. The Cougars have landed at least one player at every position with multiple Power Four offers. Aside from the aforementioned defensive line commits, BYU has also added cornerbacks Ryan Wooten, Kamoni Adams, and Demichael Burks. Staying in the secondary, BYU has added safeties Peyton Higginson, Lakepa Satuala, and Jaxson Rex.

At linebacker, BYU kicked off its recruiting class with a commitment from Tytan DeJong. The Cougars are also pursuing linebacker Owen Leishman who took an official visit to BYU back in June.

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