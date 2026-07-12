The 2 Uncommitted Prospects Still on BYU's Radar

We are almost halfway through the month of July. At this point on the college football calendar, the attention turns from the recruiting trail to the upcoming season. Over the last month, BYU has built the foundation of its 2026 class. The Cougars hosted more than a dozen official visitors on campus last month, and most of those visitors have announced their college choices.

Two BYU targets, however, remain uncommitted.

1. Owen Leishman - Linebacker

Owen Leishman didn't hold any offers before the month of June. He attended the Utah State camp and received an offer to kickoff the summer. Then, he made the trip down to Provo and received a BYU offer after attending the BYU Elite camp. Finally, he went to the Utah camp and received an offer from the Utes. When college coaches had the chance to see Leishman play in person, they consistently came away impressed.

Owen attended the UA Combine back in April. He was clocked running a 4.59 40-yard dash. His speed, combined with his 6'3 and 210 pound frame, making him an intriguing linebacker prospect. He also plays tight end for Ridgeline High School.

Leishman didn't hold a BYU offer until June 11th. One week later, he was on BYU's campus for an official visit. BYU was the only school that got Leishman on campus for an official visit before the June recruiting window came to an end.

BYU's official visit gives the Cougars the edge in Leishman's recruitment. However, he hasn't announced a decision timeline. The longer he goes without announcing his decision, the more directions his recruitment could go.

2. Jag Ioane - Defensive End

Jag Ioane preps right up the road from BYU's campus at Orem High School. The three-star defensive end will be part of one of the best defenses in the state at Orem in 2026. Ioane has excellent burst off the line of scrimmage. His athleticism and his 6'4 frame have made him a coveted recruit. In June, Ioane took official visits to Utah, BYU, Washington, and Michigan.

Ioane is still weighing his college options. Should he choose BYU, he would be the cherry on top of the best defensive line class in the Kalani Sitake era.

Landing both Ioane and Leishman would move BYU up to 8th in the Big 12 recruiting rankings. Given BYU's small recruiting class, the Cougars rank just 12th out of 16 Big 12 teams.

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