Rising Offensive Line Prospect Kyle Nabrotzky Talks New BYU Offer

The BYU coaching staff is starting to build the foundation of the 2027 recruiting class. One of BYU's newest targets in the 2027 class is offensive line prospect Kyle Nabrotzky. Nabrotzky, a Tennessee native, received an offer from BYU TJ Woods last week. We caught up with Nabrotzky to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.

Nabrotzky tells BYU On SI that BYU's coaching staff starting seriously recruiting him back in January. In general, his recruitment has really gained momentum over the last few months. He holds over 20 competing offers and he received first P4 offer from Oklahoma State back in January. Now, he holds competing offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, UCLA, and TCU among others.

The offer from BYU is especially meaningful. Nabrotzky has visited BYU in the past and he has various family connections to the school.

"This definitely is a meaningful offer," Nabrotzky said. "Almost all of my family went to BYU on both of my parents' sides."

When announcing the offer from BYU, Nabrotzky posted a picture of himself as a toddler in a BYU shirt. His connections to BYU date back many years.

The flood of scholarship offers came after Kyle switched positions last Summer. Formerly a tight end and linebacker, his high school coaches urged him to try the offensive line. "It has been a great decision," Nabrotzky said. "Lots of people, different college coaches and people around me, take credit for telling me to make the position switch. The three biggest people who impacted this decision were three of my high school coaches: my head coach, offensive line coach, and defensive line coach."

Nabrotkzy's 6'6 frame made him a naturfal fit at left tackle. He is now up to 280 pounds and his offer sheet is growing by the week. As a player who is brand new to the offensive line, he is just scratching the surface of his potential. His best football is still ahead of him.

Given the family ties to the university, the scholarship offer immediately makes BYU one of the main players in his recruitment. He tells BYU On SI that he has locked in a BYU official visit. He will be on Provo from June 18th - June 20th.

He has announced his plans to take an official visit to UCLA earlier that month as well.

Nabrotzky will be a name to remember in the coming months. He will be near the top of BYU's offensive line wish list in the 2027 class.