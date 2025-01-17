Local Standout Wide Receiver Legend Glasker Will Attend Junior Day at BYU
While BYU is still putting the finishing touches on the 2025 recruiting class, the majority of the attention and resources have turned to the class of 2026. BYU will host as many of its top targets as possible later this month for Junior Day. One of the players in attendance will be Lehi standout wide receiver Legend Glasker.
BYU fans will recognize the Glasker name. Legend is the first cousin of current star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker. Glasker was one of the top wide receivers in the state last season. He played only seven games and he finished with 781 receiving yards. His 111.6 receiving yards per game ranked fourth in the state.
Perhaps most importantly, he played his best in the biggest moments. In the 6A Semifinals against eventual state champion Corner Canyon, Glasker had 10 receptions for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown in overtime to keep Lehi's season alive until a missed PAT ended the game at 35-34.
In an earlier game against Lone Peak, Glasker hauled in 8 receptions for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.
He is quick off the line of scrimmage and he possesses the speed of a deep threat wide receiver. He is also dangerous after the catch. He is being recruited primarily by Fesi Sitake, so wide receiver is the position he would likely play at the next level, although he is listed as an athlete and couple play a few different positions.
He holds competing offers from UNLV, Hawaii, Colorado State, Utah State, and Weber State at this point in the process.
Legend Glasker isn't the only target from Lehi High School in the 2026 class. One of BYU's two commits, edge rusher PJ Takitaki, preps at Lehi. Additionally, Lehi running back Devaughn Eka picked up and offer from BYU this month and will attend Junior Day as well.