New BYU Commit Cale Breslin Locks in Official Visit
On Wednesday, new BYU running back commit Cale Breslin announced his plans to officially visit BYU. Breslin will be on campus from June 18-20 - the same week as a number of other commits and recruits. That week is shaping up to be the most important recruiting week of the Summer for BYU.
Getting Breslin on campus is an important step in his recruitment. Breslin is an important part of what has the potential to be a great 2025 recruiting class. Maintaining that relationship and keeping him committed until signing day needs to be a top priority for running backs coach Harvey Unga.
Breslin, a three-star prospect from Las Vegas, picked BYU over competing offers from Wisconsin, San Diego State, Indiana, Syracuse, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn. Breslin's recruitment was heating up - he picked up the offer from Wisconsin just a few weeks ago after taking a visit. Instead of prolonging his recruitment and waiting for more offers, Breslin shut things down and committed to BYU. Breslin is a great pickup for running backs coach Harvey Unga. He fits the mold of running backs that have recently had success at BYU. He has the potential to contribute early in his BYU career alongside starter LJ Martin.
Breslin was selected to the First Team All-Southern Nevada Preps team after running for over 1,200 yards as a junior. Breslin first got in touch with BYU back in January. Since then, he kept in close contact with Harvey Unga and he established a close relationship with the BYU running backs coach. Unga also grew close to Breslin's family and pitched the benefits of BYU.