'Not a Guy With a Higher Ceiling': Scouting BYU's New DL Commits

Three coveted defensive line prospects have committed to BYU in the 2027 class: Uhila Wolfgramm, Jeremiah Williams, and Moa Havili. On paper, it's the best defensive line class of the Kalani Sitake era.

Uhila Wolfgramm and Moa Havili have something in common: they both burst onto the national radar this spring. Their performances in showcase camps played a big role in their rise. To get a scouting report on BYU's defensive line commits, we caught up with one of the coaches that hosts prominent showcase camps in Utah: Nate Rees. Rees is the owner of Utah Ballers, and he has seen both Wolfgramm and Havili up close at his camps.

On the potential of the Wolfgramm and Havili together at BYU, Rees said, "This duo (Wolfgramm & Havili) will provide BYU with unparalleled potential, as they are getting arguably two of the best DL/ EDGE prospects from our state in recent memory. Both players are four-star caliber by any metric and should be a force in the Big 12."

Uhila Wolfgramm

Rees had incredibly high praise for Uhila Wolfgramm and his potential. Rees described Wolfgramm as "extremely strong and uncharacteristically mobile for his size."

"Wolfgramm has an NFL-type frame and manhandles quality OT prospects on a regular basis," Rees continued. "At the 6’3 260, he has the ability to play true edge or heavy edge and is just scratching the surface of what his potential can be. There is not a guy in the country with a higher ceiling."

For context, Logan Lutui played a lot of snaps as BYU's heavy edge last season. Lutui was listed at 260 pounds. Wolfgramm is already 260 pounds and he brings an extra layer of athleticism to that position. For example, he was clocked running a 11.5 100M dash at his size.

BYU target Uhila Wolfgramm on his BYU official visit | X: @UhilaMFW4

Wolfgramm's ceiling is especially high given his ability to beat offensive tackles in a myriad of ways. He can blow by tackles with speed or control a rep with his strength. As he develops more and more as a pass rusher, he will become even more difficult to block.

Some clips from my Jr SZN. Grateful to be part of #TheMountain @MapleMountainFB! #2027 pic.twitter.com/2DrPAJFwVF — Uhila Matekitonga Finefeuiaki Wolfgramm (@UhilaMFW4) January 23, 2026

Wolfgramm has all the potential to be an early contributor at BYU. His role as a freshman could come down to how quickly he is able to grasp BYU's playbook. New defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga admitted that BYU's scheme can be a lot for freshmen to digest.

Moa Havili

Moa Havili entered the month of May with a handful of smaller offers. Havili became a national recruit almost literally over night. He picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Cal, Utah, Arizona, Stanford, and North Carolina over a two-week period.

What was it about Havili that grabbed the attention of so many college coaches?

"Disruptive, violent, and an excellent motor," Rees said. "His production on the interior DL last season was excellent (102 tackles, 12 sacks). He, very much like Uhila, dominates with strength and athleticism and can play both sides of the ball."

Havili is already up to 290 pounds. His frame holds his weight really well - he has the potential to add some more weight and maintain his burst off the line of scrimmage.

Jeremiah Williams

Jeremiah Williams turned down a long list of schools when he committed to BYU. The 6'1, 305-pound prospect is unique in the way he moves at his size. To illustrate that point, look no further than his role on the offensive side of the ball. Williams lines up as a running back for Tustin High School in California. Last year, he averaged 7.1 yards per carry on 24 carries.

247Sports scout Gabe Brooks said it best when he said "[Williams possesses] startling explosiveness relative to mass."

It's very rare for high school prospects to move like Williams moves at his size. Williams uses his quickness to split gaps and his size to to overpower blockers. Once he is in the backfield, he has the closing speed to finish the play.

Check out my 2024 season highlights! https://t.co/q34gITQjXK — Jeremiah Williams (@Jeremiah_W22) February 11, 2025

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