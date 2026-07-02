BYU Outlasts Oklahoma to Land 4-Star Edge Rusher Uhila Wolfgramm

The BYU defensive staff got their guy. On Thursday, four-star edge rusher Uhila Wolfgramm picked BYU over Oklahoma. The Cougars and the Sooners battled to the very end for the dynamic pass rusher, but it was BYU that won out in the end.

In addition to the two official visits he took to BYU and Oklahoma, Wolfgramm also took official visits to Utah, UCLA, and Cal. Wolfgramm narrowed down his list of schools to two following those official visits. He also turned down competing offers from Arizona, ASU, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue, and Stanford.

Wolfgramm is 6'3 and his weight is college-ready at 245 pounds. His acceleration and burst off the line of scrimmage, combined with his strength, are why he has been one of the fastest rising prospects in the state. Wolfgramm preps just down the road from BYU's campus at Maple Mountain High School.

Some clips from my Jr SZN. Grateful to be part of #TheMountain @MapleMountainFB! #2027 pic.twitter.com/2DrPAJFwVF — Uhila Matekitonga Finefeuiaki Wolfgramm (@UhilaMFW4) January 23, 2026

While he is physically dominant and his size is college ready, he still has room to get better and develop as a pass rusher. BYU gets the benefit of both worlds: a player that can contribute early and continue to progress over the course of his career.

Back in March, Wolfgramm was a mid three-star recruit with not nearly as many offers. When teams had a chance to evaluate him during the spring evaluation period, his recruitment skyrocketed. Now, he's the second best in-state prospect in the 2027 class according to 247Sports, and he has a chance to continue climbing the rankings during his senior season.

Wolfgramm joins a BYU defensive line class that is arguably the best of the Kalani Stiake era. Earlier in the class, BYU landed four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams over some of the biggest names in the sport. Then, BYU landed fast-rising defensive tackle prospect Moa Havili. Wolfgramm, Williams, and Havili racked up a total of 46 Power Four offers before committing to BYU.

In a sport where the defensive line can control a game, it's critical to bring in as much talent as possible. BYU's new defensive staff has checked that box in its first recruiting class.

BYU's 2027 class has been more about quality than quantity. While Wolfgramm's commitment only slightly increases the quantity, he greatly increases the quality. He has the chance to be a future cornerstone of the BYU defense.

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