Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons Talks BYU Offer

On Wednesday, BYU will wrap up its 2022 signing class on the traditional signing day. By Thursday, the class of 2023 will officially be on the clock. Like every year in the modern recruiting era, BYU's coaching staff has already spent hours evaluating, extending offers to, and recruiting the class of 2023. During the most recent open recruiting period, a lot of emphasis was placed on the class of 2023.

As a result, multiple 2023 prospects received BYU offers. One of those players was rising California wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons. Lyons preps at Tennyson High School in Hayward, California.

Listed at 6'2, 170 pounds, he has received offers Oregon State, Colorado State, and BYU in just the last week. BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake offered Lyons on the same day that he got in touch with the three-star wide receiver. "When I received the offer a surge of joy and gratitude rushed through my body because I know the hard work is paying off," Lyons said on what it was like to receive a BYU offer. "There are people that would do anything to be in my position, and it all goes back to God blessing me with this opportunity, none of this would be possible without the man above."

Lyons is still learning more about BYU, but he is generally familiar with the Cougars as a football program. "I knew that they’re an independent school, but they could probably compete in the PAC-12," Lyons said on what he knew about BYU prior to receiving an offer. "[BYU is] a really good football program record wise and a lot of great people in the coaching staff as well. BYU has always been a great football school."

Lyons' perspective on the Cougars didn't really change when he found out that BYU would be joining the Big 12 in 2023. "Playing better competition of course is beneficial, but I’m making a commitment to the school and their education as well as football culture rather than whether they are P5 or not."

You can expect Lyons to receive more scholarship offers in the coming months. He is long with reliable hands and he is dynamic in the open field. He averaged 30.8 yards per reception as a junior and he tallied over 1,400 total yards and 23 touchdowns. He has primarily been in touch with schools from the Mountain West and PAC-12, but he is also hearing from a few Big 12 and Big Ten schools.

Outside of football, Lyons also competes in track and field. He is ranked in the top five (class of 2023) for long jumping and he is the top long jumper in the North Coast Section.

It only helps BYU's chances to be in on the Lyons sweepstakes early. In this author's opinion, he will probably have 10+ offers to choose from by the time he signs with his school of choice. BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake have their work cut out for them if they want to land Lyons' eventual signature.

