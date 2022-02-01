Skip to main content

Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons Talks BYU Offer

Lyons preps at Tennyson High School in Hayward, California

On Wednesday, BYU will wrap up its 2022 signing class on the traditional signing day. By Thursday, the class of 2023 will officially be on the clock. Like every year in the modern recruiting era, BYU's coaching staff has already spent hours evaluating, extending offers to, and recruiting the class of 2023. During the most recent open recruiting period, a lot of emphasis was placed on the class of 2023. 

Kalani Sitake

As a result, multiple 2023 prospects received BYU offers. One of those players was rising California wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons. Lyons preps at Tennyson High School in Hayward, California. 

Listed at 6'2, 170 pounds, he has received offers Oregon State, Colorado State, and BYU in just the last week. BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake offered Lyons on the same day that he got in touch with the three-star wide receiver. "When I received the offer a surge of joy and gratitude rushed through my body because I know the hard work is paying off," Lyons said on what it was like to receive a BYU offer. "There are people that would do anything to be in my position, and it all goes back to God blessing me with this opportunity, none of this would be possible without the man above."

Lyons is still learning more about BYU, but he is generally familiar with the Cougars as a football program. "I knew that they’re an independent school, but they could probably compete in the PAC-12," Lyons said on what he knew about BYU prior to receiving an offer. "[BYU is] a really good football program record wise and a lot of great people in the coaching staff as well. BYU has always been a great football school."

Lyons' perspective on the Cougars didn't really change when he found out that BYU would be joining the Big 12 in 2023. "Playing better competition of course is beneficial, but I’m making a commitment to the school and their education as well as football culture rather than whether they are P5 or not."

You can expect Lyons to receive more scholarship offers in the coming months. He is long with reliable hands and he is dynamic in the open field. He averaged 30.8 yards per reception as a junior and he tallied over 1,400 total yards and 23 touchdowns. He has primarily been in touch with schools from the Mountain West and PAC-12, but he is also hearing from a few Big 12 and Big Ten schools.

Read More

Outside of football, Lyons also competes in track and field. He is ranked in the top five (class of 2023) for long jumping and he is the top long jumper in the North Coast Section.

It only helps BYU's chances to be in on the Lyons sweepstakes early. In this author's opinion, he will probably have 10+ offers to choose from by the time he signs with his school of choice. BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake have their work cut out for them if they want to land Lyons' eventual signature.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Kalani Sitake

Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons Talks BYU Offer

Lyons preps at Tennyson High School in Hayward, California

just now
05C421AB-F5EC-41DE-99FC-81514C9168F1

Productive Florida Wide Receiver Dom Henry Commits to BYU

Henry led the state of Florida in receiving last season

15 hours ago
94CBF21C-B9DC-41C5-BF66-5C6046A10412

BYU Football Recruiting: Final 2022 Hot Board

With two days until signing day, a last look at the recruits atop BYU's wish list

16 hours ago
IMG_2140

Social Media Recap of an Important Weekend of Official Visits at BYU

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits

Jan 30, 2022
Chika Headshot

Versatile Athlete Charles "Chika" Ebunoha Commits to BYU

Chika Ebunoha is a terrific athlete out of Tucson, Arizona

Jan 30, 2022
BYU football helmet fall camp

BYU Offers 2022 Athlete Zion Allen

The Cougars are making a late push for the California athlete

Jan 29, 2022
Kalani Sitake vs Boise State

BYU Offers Wide Receiver Cruz Estrada

Estrada is a 2023 wide receiver that could play a few different positions at the next level

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17323327_168390393_lowres

How to Watch or Listen to BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

For the first time since 2018, the BYU men's basketball team will travel to Santa Clara

Jan 27, 2022