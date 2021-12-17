10 Four-Star Recruits that BYU will Pursue in the Next Signing Class

The class of 2023 has the potential to be one of the best in school history

On Wednesday, BYU signed 19 players as part of its 2022 signing class. BYU could still pursue a high school player or two before the February signing period, and it could grab a few players from the transfer portal. In fact, you should expect a few transfers into the program by the start of next season. Besides a player here or there, however, the class of 2022 is mostly in the books.

Now we turn our attention to the class of 2023. Given BYU's recent invite to the Big 12, the overall momentum of the program, and the strong class of players with ties to the program, BYU's 2023 class has the potential to be one of the best in school history. Numerically speaking, it has the chance to be the best in school history, but BYU's coaching staff has its work cut out for them if they are going to get the 2023 class to that level.

The names of BYU's top targets will change over the course of the next year. But as of today, here are 10 four-star (or even five-star) recruits that BYU will pursue in the next signing class.

1. Spencer Fano - OL

Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 BYU signee Logan Fano. Spencer has offers from schools all around the country, but his family connections to the program give BYU a leg up in the early going.

2. Hunter Clegg - DL

Few players in the state of Utah have seen their recruiting profile rise faster than Hunter Clegg and for good reason - Clegg's talent is undeniable on film. Since receiving his first offer in September, Clegg has reeled in offers from the likes of BYU, USC, Baylor, Utah, and Stanford.

3. Cormani McClain - DB

Cormani McClain is the lone five-star prospect on this list.

Traditionally speaking, Cormani McClain is not a player who BYU would target. He is the top 2023 cornerback in the country and he preps in Florida.

So what is his connection to BYU? He has a relative in Utah who has helped McClain coordinate a few campus visits. McClain came to BYU over the Summer and he was in attendance for BYU's win over Idaho State. After the visit, he released his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami.

Getting McClain to sign with BYU is still probably a longshot, but the Cougars at least have a chance at this point.

4. Smith Snowden - DB

Smith Snowden is the son of former BYU running back Will Snowden. Smith recently received a four-star rating from 247Sports. Snowden is one of the best athletes in the state of Utah. BYU would do really well to add him to the 2023 class.

5. Tausili Akana - DL/LB

Tausili Akana is another player that could play at nearly any school in the country. He received offers from the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Miami, and Baylor during the last football season. He preps just down the road from campus at Skyridge - BYU was one of the first schools to offer Akana a scholarship.

6. Liona Lefau - LB

Liona Lefua is one of the most entertaining prep players to watch. He plays with exceptional speed and many schools have taken notice. Lefau holds offers from the likes of BYU, Wisconsin, Texas, Oregon, Utah, and Michigan among many others.

7. Siale Esera - LB

Siale Esera preps just down the road from campus at Timpview. Esera is one of the top players in the state and his offer sheet reflects that. He already holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, USC, and Stanford among others.

8. Walker Lyons - TE

Walker Lyons has over 30 scholarship offers. Lyons named a top 11 in November and BYU made the cut. He has already been on campus for multiple visits.

8. Jackson Bowers - TE

Another four-star tight end, Jackson Bowers was in attendance for BYU's win over Arizona State. Bowers holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, Washington, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Utah among others. "As of right now I am hearing from pretty much every school," Bowers said in an earlier interview with Cougs Daily, "But [I] talk mostly to Washington and BYU because they reach the most."

10. Isaiah Kema - OL

Isaiah Kema is a four-star offensive lineman out of Texas. He has a few connections to the program and he already holds a BYU offer.

BONUS: Emmanuel Waller - DL

A late addition to our list, Emmanual Waller is a defensive lineman out of Alabama. Waller hasn't received an offer from BYU yet, but he is firmly on BYU's radar. Waller was on campus for BYU's game against Boise State earlier this year. Waller recently received a four-star grade from Rivals.

There are also a handful of high three-star prospects that could be upgraded to four-star status by the end of the cycle. Players like Leonard Ah You, Javance Tupouata-Johnson, Taliafi Taala, and Pokaiaua Haunga (a BYU commit) match that description.

BYU will be up against most of the top programs in the country to land the players on this list. If BYU can walk away with three or even four of these players, the class of 2023 has the potential to be very special.