Safety Matthew Mason Commits to BYU Football After Official Visit
On Tuesday, three-star safety Matthew Mason committed to BYU after taking an official visit over the weekend. Mason, a Las Vegas native, picked BYU over finalists Boise State, San Diego State, and UNLV.
Mason also held competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, Northwestern, Utah State, and Oregon State among others. BYU jumped to the top of Mason's list when they entered his recruitment.
Mason held over 20 scholarship offers and he was beginning to narrow in on his finalists when BYU entered the picture. Prior to receiving a BYU offer, Mason had finalized plans to take an official visit to Washington State from June 13-15. He changed his plans and went to BYU instead. He locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU after his official visit.
Mason's recruitment really accelerated after a standout season in 2024. He went into the 2024 season with no offers. The, he tallied over 100 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 18 pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss, 3 blocked kicks, and 2 interceptions.
Mason is a physical safety that is rangy in coverage, but his physicality coming downhill stands out. He fits the mold of big, physical safeties that have been highly successful at BYU in the past.
Mason's familiarity with BYU dates back to 2021 when he attended a BYU game at Lavell Edwards Stadium. "I got to come out to a game back in 2021 I think when they played against USF," Mason told BYU On SI in an earlier interview. "The atmosphere was amazing. But obviously that comes from a great winning culture, and Coach Sitake and a lot of the staff has been at BYU for a while now so it shows the stability in the program."
His standout 2024 season led to his first offer in January from Utah State, and a long list of schools entered the picture in the last five months. It was BYU that entered the picture later than most, but won out in the end.