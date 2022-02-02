Skip to main content

Snow College Transfer Lisala Tai Commits to BYU

Tai returns home to BYU after originally signing with the Cougars in 2016

On the morning of national signing day, Snow College transfer Lisala Tai announced his commitment to BYU. Tai, who originally signed with the Cougars as part of their 2016 signing class before transferring to Snow College, picked BYU over fellow finalists UCF, Jackson State, Boise State, BYU, West Virginia, and Fresno State. He also received offers from Toledo, Utah State, Maryland, and UNLV during his recruiting process.

BYU maintained contact with Tai throughout his recruitment after offering him a scholarship in October. The Cougars sealed the deal last weekend when Tai and his family were on campus for an official visit.

Over the last few seasons at Snow College, Tai played right tackle for the Badgers. Listed at 6'8, 330 pounds, Tai will join a BYU offensive line that is chalked full of talent. The Cougars return Blake Freeland, Clark Barrington, Connor Pay, Joe Tukuafu, Harris LaChance, Campbell Barrington, and Brayden Keim who all started at some point last season. They also add former five-star recruit and Oregon transfer Kinglsey Suamataia to the mix. The addition of Tai will add even more depth and talent to the BYU offensive line in 2022 and beyond. 

Once he officially signs the dotted line, Tai will be the sixth offensive lineman to sign with BYU as part of the 2022 class. He joins Kingsley Suamataia, Peter Falaniko, Trevin Ostler, Vae Soifua, and Talin Togiai. 

