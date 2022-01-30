Skip to main content

Social Media Recap of an Important Weekend of Official Visits at BYU

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits. Some of them were scholarship players that signed with BYU in December, others were players that could sign with BYU next week on signing day, and the rest are preferred walk-on candidates.

This article will be updated as prospects post on social media about their official visits.

Zion Allen - ATH

Zion Allen received a scholarship offer during his official visit. Zion played multiple positions in high school but he would likely start out at defensive back if he signed with BYU.

Evan Johnson - ATH

IMG_2131
IMG_2132
IMG_2131
2
Gallery
2 Images

Evan Johnson also received a scholarship offer during his official visit. Johnson. Like Allen, he would likely start out as a defensive back if he signed with BYU.

Charles "Chika" Ebunoha - ATH

Chika Headshot
6
Gallery
6 Images

After an official visit to BYU over the weekend, Charles "Chika" Ebunoha announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Cougars. Ebunoha is a versatile athlete out of Tuscon, Arizona. He played on both sides of the football for Marana High School last season, but he has been recruited by BYU as a defensive back.

Lisala Tai - OL

IMG_2134
IMG_2135
IMG_2136
4
Gallery
4 Images

Lisala Tai is an offensive lineman from Snow College who holds offers from BYU, UCF, West Virginia, Jackson State, Boise State, and Fresno State. Tai signed with BYU as part of its 2016 recruiting class before leaving for Snow College. He will commit to his school of choice this week.

Read More

Cannon DeVries - DB

IMG_2139
IMG_2137
IMG_2138
3
Gallery
3 Images

Cannon DeVries signed with BYU in December but he took his official visit this weekend. DeVries picked BYU over Colorado early in the recruiting process and shut down his recruitment.

Trevor Pay - OL

IMG_2140
4
Gallery
4 Images

Trevor Pay is the younger brother of BYU starting offensive lineman Connor Pay. Pay committed to BYU as a PWO a few months ago. "My favorite part of the visit was the snowmobiling," Pay said. "I had never been before so it was awesome to take them out and ride around the mountains."

Porter Small - DL

IMG_2149
IMG_2150
IMG_2149
2
Gallery
2 Images

After visiting BYU this weekend, Porter Small committed to BYU as a PWO. He held offers from Weber State, SUU, and Dixie State.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

IMG_2140

Social Media Recap of an Important Weekend of Official Visits at BYU

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits

23 minutes ago
Chika Headshot

Versatile Athlete Charles "Chika" Ebunoha Commits to BYU

Chika Ebunoha is a terrific athlete out of Tucson, Arizona

1 hour ago
BYU football helmet fall camp

BYU Offers 2022 Athlete Zion Allen

The Cougars are making a late push for the California athlete

22 hours ago
Kalani Sitake vs Boise State

BYU Offers Wide Receiver Cruz Estrada

Estrada is a 2023 wide receiver that could play a few different positions at the next level

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17323327_168390393_lowres

How to Watch or Listen to BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

For the first time since 2018, the BYU men's basketball team will travel to Santa Clara

Jan 27, 2022
kalani sitake

BYU Dishes Out Three Scholarship Offers

Three prospects from three different recruiting classes received BYU offers on Wednesday

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17502283_168390393_lowres

NCAA Tournament Projections for the BYU Basketball Team

The Cougars are in a great position to make the NCAA tournament come March

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17323577_168390393_lowres

Checking in on the WCC Standings

Previewing another week of conference play in the WCC

Jan 24, 2022