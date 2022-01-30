Social Media Recap of an Important Weekend of Official Visits at BYU

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits. Some of them were scholarship players that signed with BYU in December, others were players that could sign with BYU next week on signing day, and the rest are preferred walk-on candidates.

This article will be updated as prospects post on social media about their official visits.

Zion Allen - ATH

Zion Allen received a scholarship offer during his official visit. Zion played multiple positions in high school but he would likely start out at defensive back if he signed with BYU.

Evan Johnson - ATH

2 Gallery 2 Images

Evan Johnson also received a scholarship offer during his official visit. Johnson. Like Allen, he would likely start out as a defensive back if he signed with BYU.

Charles "Chika" Ebunoha - ATH

6 Gallery 6 Images

After an official visit to BYU over the weekend, Charles "Chika" Ebunoha announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Cougars. Ebunoha is a versatile athlete out of Tuscon, Arizona. He played on both sides of the football for Marana High School last season, but he has been recruited by BYU as a defensive back.

Lisala Tai - OL

4 Gallery 4 Images

Lisala Tai is an offensive lineman from Snow College who holds offers from BYU, UCF, West Virginia, Jackson State, Boise State, and Fresno State. Tai signed with BYU as part of its 2016 recruiting class before leaving for Snow College. He will commit to his school of choice this week.

Cannon DeVries - DB

3 Gallery 3 Images

Cannon DeVries signed with BYU in December but he took his official visit this weekend. DeVries picked BYU over Colorado early in the recruiting process and shut down his recruitment.

Trevor Pay - OL

4 Gallery 4 Images

Trevor Pay is the younger brother of BYU starting offensive lineman Connor Pay. Pay committed to BYU as a PWO a few months ago. "My favorite part of the visit was the snowmobiling," Pay said. "I had never been before so it was awesome to take them out and ride around the mountains."

Porter Small - DL

2 Gallery 2 Images

After visiting BYU this weekend, Porter Small committed to BYU as a PWO. He held offers from Weber State, SUU, and Dixie State.

