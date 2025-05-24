Speedy DB Jaxson Gates Discusses New BYU Offer
Earlier this month, BYU extended an offer to Syracuse commit Jaxson Gates. We caught up with Gates to discuss his BYU offer and his plans to visit BYU in the Fall.
Gates, a California native, has seen his recruitment heat up since he committed to Syracuse back in November of 2024. Syracuse was his first offer and he committed to the Orange shortly thereafter. He now holds competing offers from BYU, Michigan State, Utah, Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV among others.
Gates tells BYU On SI that he recently got in touch with the BYU coaching staff. "[Coach Gilford] came to my showcase," Gates said. " I couldn't fully compete because I'm still in track, but I did some position drills, corner drills and everything. He felt as if I looked pretty good and he decided to offer me...the relationship that I'm building with him is definitely getting stronger, for sure."
Gates' speed is a big reason why more and more schools have offered him a scholarship. He recently ran a personal best 10.39 100M. He also has ideal length at 6'1. His combination of size and speed make him a coveted recruit. Gates says he prioritizes football over track, but if the opportunity arises, he would be open to running track in college.
Gates hopes to visit BYU a couple times before signing day in December. He plans to attend the BYU-Utah game this Fall and he might take another visit after his senior season before signing day.
On what BYU likes about his game, Gates said, "They like that I'm a man corner. At my high school, we run a lot of man...a lot of guys can play zone, but a man corner is just you vs you, no help."
As Gates starts to take official visits and weigh all of his college options, he will prioritize relationships and the development opportunities. "I just wanna go somewhere I know I'll get pushed to my full potential. I just really want to get better so I can really develop and get an opportunity to play as early as possible."