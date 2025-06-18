Syracuse Commit Jaxson Gates to Take BYU Official Visit
In May, BYU extended an offer to Syracuse commit Jaxson Gates. Gates originally planned to take an official visit to BYU in the Fall. After some scheduling changes, Gates will take his official visit to BYU this weekend.
Gates, a California native, has seen his recruitment heat up since he committed to Syracuse back in November of 2024. Syracuse was his first offer and he committed to the Orange shortly thereafter. He now holds competing offers from BYU, Michigan State, Utah, Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV among others.
He has already taken official visits to Utah, Syracuse, and Michigan State. BYU will be his fourth official visit.
Gates' speed is a big reason why more and more schools have offered him a scholarship. He recently ran a personal best 10.39 100M. He also has ideal length at 6'1. His combination of size and speed make him a coveted recruit. Gates told BYU On SI he prioritizes football over track, but if the opportunity arises, he would be open to running track in college.
On what BYU likes about his game, Gates said, "They like that I'm a man corner. At my high school, we run a lot of man...a lot of guys can play zone, but a man corner is just you vs you, no help."
As Gates takes official visits and weigh all of his college options, he will prioritize relationships and the development opportunities. "I just wanna go somewhere I know I'll get pushed to my full potential. I just really want to get better so I can really develop and get an opportunity to play as early as possible."