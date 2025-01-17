Texas Cornerback Jordyn Criss Eying BYU Official Visit

#AGTG after a great conversation with @jernarogilford I am Blessed to Receive an ⭕️ffer from Brigham Young University @BYUfootball #GoCougs @SeguinCougarFB @coachjoegordon @WonderfulTerry @CoachDB22 @BYU_CoachJustin @BYUfootball @CoachC_Osunde @CoachJ_O @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/YCyD7UeASc