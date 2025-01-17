Texas Cornerback Jordyn Criss Eying BYU Official Visit
The BYU football coaching staff is looking to put the finishing touches on the 2025 recruiting class. On Thursday, BYU and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford extended an offer to 2025 cornerback Jordyn Criss. We caught up with Criss to discuss his BYU offer and his visit plans.
Criss, a native of Arlington, Texas, has picked up competing offers from Texas State, Lamar, Texas A&M Commerce, and Southern Utah during his recruitment. He's also heard from the likes of Oregon State, UTEP, and North Texas over the last few months. Criss declined to sign during the early signing period which allowed BYU to reach out.
Criss has been in touch with BYU over the last three weeks. On what he knew about the program prior to being recruited by BYU, Criss said, "I knew that BYU was a powerhouse program who succeeds on and off the field."
While he is just recently getting to know BYU and the coaching staff, he is hoping to see BYU in person in the next few weeks. He tells BYU On SI that he will be taking an official visit next weekend.
Criss is listed at 6'2 and he runs a 10.8 100M. It was his length and speed that stood out to BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford has been BYU's cornerbacks coach dating back to 2016, and he has consistently produced good results by identifying good, long athletes and developing them into FBS cornerbacks. With his size and speed, Criss could fit that mold.
As a senior in 2024, Criss allowed just five catches for 90 receiving yards. He didn't allow a touchdown in coverage, either.
Even though BYU is entering Criss' recruitment late, the Cougars have a chance to make an impression just a few weeks before national signing day.
The cornerback room needs another addition or two for the 2025 season. The Cougars are set to lose Jakob Robinson, Marque Collins, and Mory Bamba to graduation. Bamba, however, could come back in 2025 thanks to the blanket waiver granted to former JUCO players. He has not announced his plans for 2025.
Criss will be a name to follow over the next few weeks.