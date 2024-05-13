The 2025 BYU Recruiting Class is Up to Three Commits
On Friday, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program picked up a commitment from Las Vegas running back prospect Cale Breslin. Breslin, who picked the Cougars over competing offers from Wisconsin, Syracuse, Indiana, and San Diego State among others, was the third player to verbally commit to BYU in the 2025 recruiting class. Today, we're recapping the 2025 class to date.
Tyler Payne - Linebacker
In January, BYU picked up its first commitment of the 2025 class. Weber High product Tyler Payne committed to BYU early in the recruiting process. He held a competing offer from Utah Tech and he was hearing from Utah, Utah State, and Weber State. Payne, a linebacker, is 6'2 and 210 pounds. He preps at Weber High in northern Utah.
As a junior in 2023, Payne was named the 6A Region 1 Defensive MVP. He is a violent linebacker that loves contact. He is the son of former BYU punter Matt Payne.
Blake Bryce - Tight End
In March, three-star tight end and legacy recruit Blake Bryce committed to BYU. Bryce, who preps at Newbury Park High School in California, committed to BYU over competing offers from NC State, Kansas, Louisville, Duke, Cal, Minnesota, and Arizona State among others. He has also picked up a competing offer from Oregon State since committed to the Cougars. Blake is the son of former BYU tight end Gary Bryce.
Blake stars on both sides of the ball for his high school. He plays both tight end and defensive end. He has a big frame at 6'5 and 225 pounds and he could end up on either offense or defense at BYU. His versatility and athleticism at 6'5 made him a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail. Should he play tight end, which we think he will, he would be the first prospect to commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.
Cale Breslin - Running Back
On Friday, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program picked up a commitment from running back and Las Vegas native Cale Breslin. Breslin, a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, picked BYU over competing offers from Wisconsin, San Diego State, Indiana, Syracuse, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn. Breslin's recruitment was heating up - he picked up the offer from Wisconsin just a few weeks ago after taking a visit. Instead of prolonging his recruitment and waiting for more offers, Breslin shut things down and committed to BYU. Breslin is a great pickup for running backs coach Harvey Unga. He fits the mold of running backs that have recently had success at BYU. He has the potential to contribute early in his BYU career alongside starter LJ Martin.
Breslin was selected to the First Team All-Southern Nevada Preps team after running for over 1,200 yards as a junior. Breslin first got in touch with BYU back in January.