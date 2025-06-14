The Top Uncommitted Target at Every Position for BYU Football
The most recruiting weekends of the year are happening as we speak. The Cougars are currently hosting a group of official visitors on campus before hosting a larger group of official visitors next weekend. In this article, we're looking at BYU's top targets at every position. For our purposes, we will exclude any recruits that are already committed to BYU.
QB - Ryder Lyons
Not only the top quarterback target, but the top target for BYU's 2026 recruiting class. Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is obviously the top target at quarterback for BYU. Lyons is visiting Oregon this weekend and he is scheduled to visit BYU next weekend. This appears to be a two-team race between the Cougars and the Ducks.
RB - Devaughn Eka
BYU had two top targets at running back up until last week: Devaughn Eka and LaMarcus Bell. Bell committed to Utah after taking his official visit up on the hill. That leaves Eka as the top target for the Cougars at the running back position.
As a junior last season at Lehi High School, Eka was a key member of a Lehi team that went to the 6A semifinals and narrowly lost 35-34 to eventual state champion Corner Canyon. He tallied nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. He had 15 total touchdowns and he was named to the Deseret News 2024 6A all-state second team after the 2024 season.
Eka has visited BYU multiple times. He was on campus this week for the BYU Elite camp, and he is scheduled to take an official visit next weekend. BYU is in a very good position to land an eventual commitment.
WR - Jaron Pula
BYU already has two wide receivers committed in the 2026 class in Legend Glasker and Terrence Saryon. Still, the Cougars are looking to add more playmakers at wide receiver. Local four-star standout Jaron Pula has been prioritized by BYU's staff despite committing to UCLA last year. Pula has star potential at wide receiver and the Cougars are hoping to flip him to BYU.
Pula is the real deal. He will also likely be a package deal with his twin brother Kenna Pula who is also a BYU target.
The Pula twins hold competing offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, ASU, Miami, Oregon, Tennesse, Texas Tech, Utah, Wisconsin and Washington among others.
Graham Livingston is another wide receiver to remember. The local speedster recently picked up an offer from BYU and he will officially visit next weekend. Livingston led the state in receiving yards last year and he holds competing offers from Cal, Utah, and Utah State.
TE - Parker Ord
BYU already has two coveted tight ends committed in Brock Harris and Ty Goettsche. For the purposes of this list, we'll go with Texas native Parker Ord. Ord holds competing offers from Utah, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and a host of G6 schools.
OL - Jax Tanner
Coveted offensive lineman Jax Tanner will take his fourth and final official visit to BYU after visits Michigan, Oregon, and Tennessee. Tanner had previously announced a top 10 that included BYU, Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, USF, and Boise State.
Tanner is the top recruit in the state of Idaho and he would be an impact player should he choose BYU. BYU will have the opportunity to make the last impression next weekend on his official visit.
DL - Lopeti Moala/Nehemiah Kolone
We ruled this one a tie between Lopetia Moala and Nehemiah Kolone. Both Moala and Kolone have been on BYU's campus already for unofficial visits, and they will be on campus again for official visits this month.
Landing either Moala or Kolone would be a good win for the Cougars. Landing both would be a great defensive tackle class.
DE - Prince Williams
Bishop Gorman star Prince Williams named his top five and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, Miami, Arizona, and Wisconsin. Williams held other competing offers from the likes of Florida, Tennessee, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa State, UCLA, and Washington.
He is scheduled to take a BYU official visit next weekend. He will announce his college decision on the Fourth of July.
LB - Kaue Akana
Kaue Akana could play a handful of positions at the next level, including linebacker. The Orem High School star will probably be a four-star prospect by the time signing day rolls around. Akana holds competing offers from all over the country, including offers from the likes of USC, Utah, UCLA, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Washington, and UCF.
He plans to officially visit BYU this month.
S - Kennan Pula
The twin brother of Jaron Pula, Kennan Pula will push for four-star status by signing day. Like his brother, Kennan is also committed to UCLA. Kennan could play either wide receiver or safety at the next level. For the purposes of this article, we're designating him as BYU's top safety target.
There's an argument to make that Matthew Mason or Aisa Galea'i are the top targets at safety. BYU would like to add as many of them as they can.
CB - Jaxson Gates
Gauging top cornerback targets is more difficult than any other position group on the roster. BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford quietly, yet effectively, goes about his business on the recruiting trail. The results have spoken for themselves up to this point - Gilford's recruiting strategy has worked.
For this article, we'll go with Jaxson Gates as the top cornerback target. Gates, who is committed to Syracuse, picked up a BYU offer last month. He planned to officially visit BYU in October before moving up his official visit to June. His plans changed again and he will now take an official visit during the season, he told BYU On SI.