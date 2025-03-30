Tight End Ty Goettsche Discusses Early Commitment to BYU Football
On Saturday, Colorado native and rising tight end prospect Ty Goettsche committed to BYU. Goettsche was one of the fastest rising prospects in the country. He most recently picked up a competing offer from Penn State, adding to his long list of competing offers that included the likes of Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Florida, Auburn, Utah, Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, and Vanderbilt among others.
Goettsche had scheduled official visits to Florida, Auburn, Texas Tech, and BYU. Instead of waiting for those official visits before making his college decision, Goettsche opted to lock in with BYU early in the process. We caught up with Goettsche to discuss his decision to commit to BYU.
"BYU just felt like the right place for me," Goettsche said. "The culture, the coaching staff, and having family in Utah all played a huge role. Plus, the financial side made a lot of sense."
Goettsche said the coaching staff and fanbase are what get him the most excited to play for BYU. "I’m most excited to compete at a high level, develop under a great staff, and play in front of a fanbase that truly supports their players."
Goettsche recapped what has been a wild year for him and his family. "It’s been crazy seeing my recruitment blow up over the last year. I’ve put in a ton of work, so it’s been awesome to see it pay off," Goettsche said. "But at the same time, the process was stressful, and I’m glad to have my decision locked in."
Goettsche became a national recruit seemingly overnight. He picked up his first offer from Utah State on February 11th. In the 35 days after he received his first offer, he picked up 20 more offers. Goettsche is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was the affiliation between the church and BYU that helped BYU separate itself in Goettsche's recruitment. Goettsche plans to serve a mission, and he believes that BYU is best suited to help him transition from the mission field to Power Four college football.
Listed at 6'7 and 225 pounds, it's easy to see why Goettsche has gone from no offers to a national recruit over the span of a month. He is long, athletic, and he has a big catching radius. His basketball background helps him high-point the football in contested situations. He is also a willing blocker that will be able to hold his own at the line of scrimmage.
Goettsche is one of the first members of the 2026 BYU recruiting class. It is a class that has the potential to be one of the best, if not the best, classes in program history. There is a long list of coveted recruits with connections to BYU in this class.
On what he would tell other recruits that are considering BYU, Goettsche said, "For any recruits considering BYU, it’s the best mix of high-level football, a strong faith-based culture, and great resources. You’ll grow as a player and a person, and the support system here is unreal."
"When I told the coaches, they were hyped," Goettsche said on his conversation with the coaching staff. "They made me feel like a huge part of their plans and welcomed me like family. Can’t wait to get to work!"