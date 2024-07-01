Timpview Standout Linebacker Taani Makasini Commits to BYU Football
On Monday, Timpview standout linebacker Taani Makasini committed to BYU and linebackers coach Justin Ena. Makasini committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Tennessee, Utah, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State. Makasini is a top 10 in-state prospect in the 2025 class. He is ranked 9th in the state of Utah by 247Sports.
Taani picked up his first scholarship offer back on October 17th from the University of Utah. On the same day, BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena extended Makasini a scholarship offer to BYU. Then Washington State extended an offer later that day. Makasini went from no offers to three offers overnight.
Two weeks later, Makasini picked up the offer from Tennessee. The offers slowed down at that point until he picked up the offers from Cal and Oregon State in January and February.
BYU was consistent in their recruiting efforts and it paid off in the form of a commitment. Taani is connected to the BYU football program through his older brother, Sonny Makasini. Sonny Makasini, an offensive lineman, is entering his third year with the BYU football program in 2024. He is one of a handful of players that will compete for the last starting guard spot during Fall camp.
Taani, listed at 6'2 and 190 pounds, is the kind of high-level linebacker prospect that BYU should be able to find in their traditional recruiting pool. He is good and disciplined against the run. He is comfortable dropping into coverage and he has a knack for getting into passing lanes and intercepting passes. He has enough sideline-to-sideline speed to be a starting-caliber player at the next level. He played running back and safety before transitioning to play linebacker as a junior at Timpview.
Taani Makasini is the 15th commitment of BYU's 2025 recruiting class and the second linebacker, joining long-time BYU linebacker commit Tyler Payne. Other 2025 BYU commits include LaMason Waller, Nolan Keeney, Andrew Williams, Jackson Doman, Cale Breslin, Cole Cogshell, Tucker Kelleher, Blake Bryce, Tyler Payne, Kendal Wall, Ulavai Fetuli, Sale Fano, and Will Walker.