Two BYU Football Signees Are Currently Mission Companions in Chile
It's not uncommon for BYU football signees to serve two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling. It is uncommon, however, for BYU football players to be companions while on their missions. According to a post from Nate Watson, BYU signees Enoch Watson and Jett Nelson are currently serving as mission companions in Viña del Mar, Chile.
Enoch Watson is a quarterback from Arizona who signed with BYU in the 2024 class. Watson left for his mission in Chile in June of 2024. Jett Nelson is an athlete that also signed with BYU in the 2024 class. He was assigned to the same mission as Watson, and now they are companions.
BYU was the first school to extend Enoch Watson a scholarship, and it didn't take long for him to commit and secure his spot in BYU's recruiting class. Watson is the younger brother of BYU linebacker Pierson Watson.
Jett Nelson, who is listed at 6'5, primarily played wide receiver and tight end for American Fork High School. Nelson has the physical tools to play either tight end, defensive end, or even wide receiver in college. BYU will get him into the program before deciding which position will best suit him. At American Fork, he has flashed good athleticism for his size and the room to add more weight. Adding weight will be a priority once he enrolls at BYU - he is currently listed at 210 pounds.
Depending on when Watson and Nelson return from their missions, they could enroll in time for the 2026 season or greyshirt and join the program for the 2027 season.